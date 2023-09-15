Valentine’s Views podcast: Giants-Cardinals crossover preview

Walter Mitchell of SB Nation’s Arizona Cardinals website, Revenge of the Birds, joined the Valentine’s Views podcast on Friday as we broke down Sunday’s New York Giants game vs. Arizona.

Here are some of the things we discussued:

3:30 — Are the Cardinals tanking?

10:30 — Isaiah Simmons.

15:05 — Jonathan Gannonn.

21:00 — Justin Pugh.

“I love that guy,” Mitchell said. “I thought he played really well for the Cardinals at left guard. He held up pretty well until last year.

“I would do everything I can to go and get him. He would be a great addition.”

23:35 — Who would you rather have at quarterback, Kyler Murray or Daniel Jones?

30:50 — Who might the Cardinals move at the trade deadline?

34:15 — Walter’s game pick.

Podcast version

YouTube version:

