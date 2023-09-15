Poll results: Giants’ fans want team to keep playing RT Evan Neal

Evan Neal played a poor game last Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Coming off a rocky rookie season, it did not inspire confidence that the New York Giants right tackle would improve in 2023.

There has been a great deal of concern voiced about Neal both in the comments at Big Blue View and across social media. So, in this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ poll, we asked voters what the Giants should do about Neal:

Move him to guard

Bench him

Keep playing him and hope that he develops into a good right tackle

Overwhelmingly, our voters want the Giants to continue to play and develop the 22-year-old, selected No. 7 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Sixty-two percent voted to leave him where he is and let him continue to work. Thirty-three percent want him moved to guard. Five percent want Neal benched.

Neal finished 62nd of 65 qualified tackles in Week 1 grading by Pro Football Focus. He was charged with allowing a sack and eight pressures. Dan Moore of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who surrendered nine pressures, was the only tackle charged with giving up more.

“Nobody’s a finished product, that’s why we practice every day,” Neal said. “There’s things that I work on every single day that I want to continue to improve upon. I have no doubt in my mind that I’m going to have a successful year this year.

“You’ve gotta keep on chopping, keep working. As the weeks go on it’s gonna show.”

Neal has turned the page from Sunday’s loss to Dallas.

“On to Arizona,” Neal said. “Sunday is past, on to Week 2. S—-, it’s Thursday. Have one more practice left in the week before we fly out, so that’s what I’m focused on. Just going out there and playing a good game against Arizona.”

Fan confidence

Despite the Giants’ overwhelming loss to the Cowboys in Week 1, roughly two-thirds of those who voted in our confidence poll still feel good about the team.

And one more ...

I don’t know if this was a fair question or not, but after the New York Jets lost quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the season to a torn achilles tendon, I could not help but ask which New York team had the worst opening week.

