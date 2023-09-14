Giants-Cardinals injury report: Giants’ LT Andrew Thomas tests injured hamstring

New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas tested his injured hamstring on Thursday as the Giants practiced in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Thomas, who was injured in the Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, did not practice on Wednesday. Thomas was a limited participant.

“See what he can do,” head coach Brian Daboll said before practice. “He’s a tough guy. He said he wants to come out and do some stuff and see how he feels. Good to have him out. See how much he does.”

Edge defender Azeez Ojulari, dealing with his own hamstring injury, was also limited in practice as he tested what he was able to do. Ojulari was injured in a 1-on-1 rep during practice on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard, being managed after suffering a torn Achilles tendon and a torn ACL in the last two seasons, received a veteran rest day.

Practice squad cornerback Amani Oruwariye, carted off the field Wednesday and hospitalized briefly for testing due to a neck injury, did not practice on Wednesday. Daboll said Oruwariye was in the building with the team.