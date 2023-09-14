‘Thursday Night Football’ Vikings vs. Eagles: How to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming, more

The Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5) host the Minnesota Vikings (+6.5) for the second consecutive season in a prime time Week 2 game. The Eagles beat the Vikings 24-7 last season while intercepting Kirk Cousins three times. That did not help the narrative of Primetime Kirk Cousins.

The Eagles took a commanding lead over the New England Patriots in Week 1. Philadelphia returned an interception for a touchdown and fumbled the next snap away, resulting in a quick 16-0 lead for Jalen Hurts and company. However, the Patriots battled back and gave themselves a chance to win at the end of the game before falling 25-20.

Minnesota hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Kirk Cousins was harassed the entire game. He was only sacked twice, but he was often hit, and the Vikings turned the football over three times. The Buccaneers squeezed out a 20-17 victory.

The Over/Under for Thursday night is 49, with the odds at -112 for the over and -108 for the under on DraftKings. The Eagles are -258 on the Moneyline, and the Vikings are +210.

There are several impactful injuries for both teams. The Eagles’ lead running back, Kenneth Gainwell, is out with a rib injury, which should force the Eagles to activate Rashaad Penny. Safety Reed Blankenship also suffered a rib injury and is out. Starting linebacker Nakobe Dean was placed on Injured Reserve with a foot injury. Cornerback James Bradberry is in the concussion protocol and has been ruled out; this could be big news for Justin Jefferson, who had nine catches for 150 yards in Week 1. Defensive lineman Fletcher Cox is questionable with a rib injury.

The Vikings need all the help they can get against this vaunted pass rush. Center Garrett Bradbury was ruled out with a back injury. Starting tackle Christian Darrisaw and pass rusher Marcus Davenport are questionable with ankle issues. Clay Martin will be the primary referee for this game.

This will be your thread to discuss the game.

How to watch

What: Minnesota Vikings vs.Philadelphia Eagles

When: Thursday, Sept. 14th

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung

Radio: Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Jason McCourty, Devin McCourty

SiriusXM: Minnesota: 81 or 226, Philadelphia: 85 or 225

Streaming: NFL +

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Spread: Eagles (-6.5 | -105) Vikings (+6.5 | -115) | Moneyline: Eagles -258 Vikings +210 | Over/Under: 49 (Over -112, Under -108)

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Nick Falato: Follow @nickfalato

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio

Staff picks

(Powered by Tallysight)