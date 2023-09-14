Giants news, 9/14: Andrew Thomas, Darren Waller, Amani Oruwariye update, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Andrew Thomas did not practice on Wednesday and is "day to day", per New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

After practice, Thomas said doctors characterized his injury as “nothing alarming” and his ability to play with it will be based on how it feels to the left tackle. Thomas acknowledged he has to take into consideration the short week and two games in five days with his decision on playing.

“It’s frustrating but it’s part of the NFL," stated Thomas.

Besidens Thomas, TE Darren Waller got a vet rest day. The list of those who did practice with a limited participation status included starters CB Deonte Banks (calf) and OLB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring).

Other Giant observations

New York Giants sophomore offensive tackle Evan Neal struggled mightily throughout Sunday evening’s embarrassing 40-0 shutout.

Thomas was the only starting offensive lineman who did not play every snap last week. His substitutes were Matt Peart and Joshua Ezeudu, who are candidates if Thomas cannot go Sunday.

"We'll practice some guys out here, and we'll be ready to go once Sunday rolls around,” said head coach Brian Daboll, adding that Ezeudu has taken practices reps at left tackle "for a while. … He's certainly an option at that spot, too." The coach offered the staff would "consider a lot of stuff," but playing right tackle Evan Neal on the left side is "probably not one of them."

Coach Brian Daboll: You have to move on quick

The Giants are not bailing on a soon to be 23-year-old right tackle in Evan Neal, who they took 7th overall last year. They’re going to give him a chance to figure it out, as they should. Neal hasn’t even played a full season of games in his career. You evaluate with a critical eye, monitor his development and be as patient as you can. You draft players. You have to develop those players. Give them a little time. It’s not easy to watch a unit get dominated the way they did vs. Cowboys. But if you want young offensive linemen to build around, you have to dig deep and find the patience to deal with their struggles.

“We got embarrassed,” Lawrence said of the opening loss. “But you’ve got to own it and move on, don’t let it linger. That’s the message that we’re gonna live by. Just go out and execute. Prepare the same this week as we did last week. I thought we had a good week of practice and meetings, so keep preparing the same way and the results will come.”

Cowboys star Micah Parsons said on his podcast that the Giants were “wrong” to not pull quarterback Daniel Jones and protect him late in Sunday night’s blowout.

QB Daniel Jones: Looking to “attack this week”

No quarterback faced more pressure than Daniel Jones in Week 1. He was pressured on 28 of his 42 dropbacks.

The offensive line has Andrew Thomas, but the overall unit still stinks. Daniel Jones was pressured on 60% of his dropbacks and was sacked six times. The unit allowed 22 pressures against a defense that attacks with multiple fronts. The Cardinals defense isn’t a pushover, either. This has to be better in Week 2.

Doggie supporting the G-Men this week

On Tuesday, Kay issued an apology to Daboll, his family, and the Giants organization. As it turns out, there was no team rager at Daboll’s house the night prior to the game. Rather, Daboll and his family held a small party for his six-year-old son’s birthday.

13. DI Jordon Riley, PFF grade 74.2. The Cowboys held a commanding lead over the Giants for most of the game, which didn’t lead to many pass-rushing snaps for Riley, but he did show off his ability as a run-stuffer. In his 12 snaps vs. the run, the seventh-round pick managed a perfect 0.0% negatively-graded play percentage and came away with a tackle for loss.

Hyatt was on the field for 36 percent of the offensive snaps on Sunday, per Pro Football Reference. Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell and Isaiah Hodgins were all on the field more than Hyatt.

Slayton, Campbell and Hodgins can handle a high volume of targets, but they do not have breakaway speed that can produce gains over 20 yards. Hyatt has to be the big-play guy in Week 2, and it would be smart

This week’s opponent

Containing the QB. If the Cardinals allow Daniel Jones easy escapes from the pocket, by not maintaining disciplined pass rush lanes, then he is apt to have a big game. In pre-season and in Game 1 versus the Commander the Cardinals’ defensive gave up scrambling QB TDs to the side of the RCB when the edge rush was too wide and the the DT didn’t keep his outside shoulder free to be able to maintain his passing lane and be able to disengage from the blocker to stop the QB from bolting through the hole between the edge rush and that RDT rush.

QB Joshua Dobbs just joined the Cardinals two weeks ago, but the offense needs to take more shots downfield if it actually wants to put points on the board.

