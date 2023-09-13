Giants’ CB Amani Oruwariye carted off practice field, taken to hospital

Amani Oruwariye, a cornerback who is a member of the New York Giants’ practice squad, was reportedly carted off the practice field on a backboard Wednesday and taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Reporters at the scene said that Oruwariye was moving his arms as he was taken away. The ambulance he was placed in left the facility with its lights flashing.

The Giants were apparently working on kickoff drills when Oruwariye was involved in a collision. He was down for several minutes before being taken off the field.

Oruwariye, 27, is in his fifth NFL season. He spent four years with the Detroit Lions and played in 53 games with 36 starts before joining the Giants as a free agent this offseason. He was cut at the end of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

— Information from several media members at the sceve, including Pat Leonard, Jordan Ranaan, Charlotte Caroll, Dan Duggan, and Pat Traina, has been used in this report. More information on Oruwariye’s condition will be added when it becomes available.