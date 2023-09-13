Giants-Cardinals injury report: LT Andrew Thomas will not practice

Andrew Thomas will not practice on Wednesday, per New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll. That could be first indication that the star left tackle, dealing with a hamstring injury suffered Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, might not be available for the Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Daboll referred to Thomas as “day to day.”

Daboll also said that veteran tight end Darren Waller would get a veteran rest day. That is likely to happen once a week as Waller manages his hamstring, in which there is apparently a nerve issue.

Daboll indicated everyone else would practice.

That would mean that backup tackle Matt Peart, who also left Sunday’s game against Dallas with an injury, was not seriously hurt. If Thomas can’t play, either Peart or Josh Ezeudu would have to fill in.

Daboll also said that placekicker Graham Gano, who has an ankle injury after being cleated in the kicking leg on Sunday’s blocked field goal, would be limited.