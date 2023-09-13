Giants at Cardinals, Week 2: Everything you need to know

Share All sharing options for: Giants at Cardinals, Week 2: Everything you need to know

The New York Giants have to turn the page from Sunday’s 40-0 drubbing by the Dallas Cowboys. They are only 0-1 with 16 games to play, 16 chances to prove they are much better than the product they put on the field Sunday vs. the Cowboys.

The first of those chances comes Sunday when they travel to Glendale, Az. to face the 0-1 Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET/FOX). The Giants are currently 5.5-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Giants should be better than the Cardinals, who have been shedding veteran players in an obvious effort to tank for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Will there be a hangover for the Giants from Sunday’s drubbing? Will star left tackle Andrew Thomas be able to play despite his hamstring injury? Will the Giants make any personnel changes, particularly along the offensive line?

We will be following these stories and many more. Please keep checking this constantly updated StoryStream for all of our pre-game, in-game, and post-game Giants-Cardinals coverage.