SB Nation Reacts: What to do about Evan Neal, and more questions

There are a trio of New York Giants questions in this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey.

The biggest question we are asking this week is what you believe the Giants should do with struggling young offensive lineman Evan Neal. Should they bench him? Move him to guard? Be patient, give him the season, then make a decision?

We are also asking out standard confidence question. It will be interesting to see how much your confidence has been shaken by the Giants’ devastating loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Finally, a bit of a snarky question about whether the Giants or New York Jets, who lost quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a season-ending Achilles tear, had the worst first week.

