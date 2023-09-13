Giants news, 9/13: How do Giants react, offensive line woes, tryouts, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

I encourage to read the whole article, as it takes a deep dive why Sunday night happened (a young team not ready, losing in the trenches and ball security) on where the roster is and what the alternatives are.

But most of all, Sunday hurt because as Ed writes:

The Giants went all-in on last year, believing that the foundation for success was in place and they just needed to add pieces to it. Sunday stung so much because the Giants believed they were beyond being embarrassed like that, and had done enough to take a step forward.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Justin Pugh was the 24-year-old right tackle for the Giants in 2014, a former first-round pick struggling to gain a foothold and live up to the immense expectations of the New York/New Jersey fan base. His team had just been shut out, 27-0, and he was a big reason for the offensive showing on offense. If this sounds more than vaguely familiar to what is going on right now with the Giants, that is because it truly is.

“I was Evan Neal,’’ Pugh said.

The analytics and raw numbers point to the issues on the offensive line

Daniel Jones was pressured on 43% of dropbacks



most in the NFL



Dallas got to him in 2.41 sec/att



fastest in the NFL



I forecast NYG will play the #1 toughest schedule of pass rushes this yr



they must design a plan to keep him upright via @SportsGridpic.twitter.com/MM8ci2bljE — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 12, 2023

The New York Giants released the unofficial depth chart for their Week 2 road game against the Arizona Cardinals with no changes along the offensive line.

“Once you put it on film, it takes about four weeks of doing it well before opponents stop trying to do that pass-rush move to you,” Schwartz said. “If it’s worrisome and not easily correctable, it’s going to take a month to bring it back on track. It’s just a matter of figuring out the issues.” “I don’t think there’s a crisis of confidence with the unit because they played well enough last year to be a playoff team,” SiriusXM NFL analyst Geoff Schwartz, a former Giants offensive guard, said. “It depends on the individual player to look at the film and say, ‘There are correctable things here; between practice we can feel much better.’ I would think they’d look at it as one bad night and not let it turn into a bad season.”

Maybe what happened Sunday night isn’t who the Giants really are. But they left plenty of room for doubt, so they better prove otherwise quickly.

The offensive line is still not good: New York added center John Michael Schmitz as its significant change on the offensive line. The Giants needed to upgrade the unit even more after what the Cowboys defense did. The Giants allowed six sacks and 22 pressures in the shutout loss, as guard Mark Glowinski allowing four sacks on his own. Daniel Jones went 8 of 16 for 58 yards and an interception under pressure, having no time to get into a rhythm. The Giants boasted about the line being better, but it might have gotten worse.

I understand leaving Thomas in until the game was completely out of hand, but I’m not sure why Jones was out there after several starters sat, down 40-0. Coach Brian Daboll said they were just trying to get something positive going, but leaving the quarterback hung out to dry with an overmatched offensive line didn’t make much sense, especially after sitting him all but one drive in the preseason to protect him. After the Giants were down by 40 points, Jones was sacked three times, took two hits and was tackled on a scramble.

Parsons: “The reality is (Daniel Jones is) a really good player”

The dynamics are much different for Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen due to their overachievement last season. If the Giants had lost a game like Sunday’s last season, it would have been dismissed as a casualty of the early stages of a rebuild.

Don't expect Daboll to change all that much as he looks to steer the Giants out of the rocky start to their 2023 season.

CB Deonte Banks, Overall Rookie Grade: 67.0 (Rank: 5/11). Banks was the Giants’ highest-graded cornerback Sunday. He didn’t allow a catch on two targets and recovered nicely to force Brandin Cooks out of bounds after Cooks had a step on him down the field. Banks was used in press coverage on more than 70% of his snaps and generally was in an excellent position against Dallas’ receivers. It wasn’t a flashy debut by any means, but Banks’ athletic talent jumped off the tape.

“For us it was slippery [Sunday night]…even though it was wet,” Jackson said. “At same time, I’m always going to be a big advocate for grass. Playing in the [Los Angeles Memorial] Coliseum was nothing but grass. I fell in love with that. Obviously, I was on the West Coast playing… but I feel like a lot of money is being made in this league, a lot of money going around, I feel at least we should be able to take care of the field. Pay the extra million, whatever it may be… at least take care of the field. The players represent you on it as well.”

This week’s opponent

Joshua Dobbs will remain the Arizona Cardinals' starting quarterback for their home opener in Week 2 against the New York Giants, coach Jonathan Gannon announced Monday, saying "I'm excited about seeing what he does this week," Gannon said.

Whether it was Cam Thomas, Dennis Gardeck, or Zaven Collins, who finished with an interception and fumble recovery, all of the active outside linebackers saw the field on a rotating basis, and they landed their name on the stat sheets.

Winner - Defensive Coordinator Nick Rallis

The talent disparity between the Cardinals defense and Commanders is stark… and yet the Cardinals defense made more plays in the game and had chances to make even more. Rallis and Gannon in their first game look like they know how to design and execute a game plan.

OT Paris Johnson Overall Rookie Grade: 52.2 (Rank: 2/4). Johnson’s debut at right tackle for Arizona was a mixed bag. He didn’t allow a single pressure against a tough Washington front and finished the day with a 74.8 pass-blocking grade. His struggles were primarily in the run game, especially when tasked with blocking Daron Payne inside.

