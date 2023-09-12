Andrew Thomas injury update: Giants dodge a bullet

For all the negative storylines coming out of the New York Giants’ blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, one of the most concerning was the health of Andrew Thomas. The left tackle hurt his hamstring on the blocked field goal return and did not look comfortable for the rest of the game.

Fortunately, an MRI reportedly showed nothing serious, and Thomas’ hamstring is simply sore.

Andrew Thomas update: The left tackle's hamstring is sore and it's not believed to be a long-term injury after he underwent an MRI on Monday. So a sigh of relief for the Giants.



It’s still possible that Thomas misses some time. It will depend on how he comes through this week.… — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 12, 2023

After the beating the Giants’ offensive line took on Sunday, they can ill afford to lose their second-team All-Pro tackle. Though seemingly tanking by trading away several players and starting Joshua Dobbs at quarterback, the Cardinals put up a fight against the Commanders in Week 1, led by their defense. The Giants may not be able to walk all over Arizona; missing Thomas would make it that much more difficult.

Still, this is the best news the Giants could have hoped for. At the very least, Thomas will not miss a significant amount of time. Hopefully, the offensive line will be able to hold up against a defensive line that is still far inferior to Dallas’. Week 3 against the 49ers is a different story, but they’ll cross that bridge when they come to it.