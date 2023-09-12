Andre Roberts, James Proche among players reportedly working out for Giants

The New York Giants are reportedly working out wide receivers on Tuesday, including at least two with receiving and returning experience.

Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Giants are working out Andre Roberts. Jeremy Fowler is reporting that James Proche is among the players the Giants are working out.

Roberts is a 35-year-old, 13-year veteran who has played for nine NFL teams. He was an All-Pro return man with the New York Jets in 2018, averaging 14.1 yards per punt return and 29.4 yards on kickoff returns.

Roberts was a Pro Bowler from 2018-2020, the last two seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He played in three games last season with the Carolina Panthers.

Proche, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2020. He had 25 receptions fo 278 yards (11.1 yards per catch) over those three seasons. He also averaged 8.2 yards on 27 punt returns.

The Giants cut veteran receiver/returners Jamison Crowder, now with Washington, and Jaydon Mickens at the end of the preseason. They recently added receiver Cam Sims to their practice squad.

There have been no reports of the team working out free agent offensive linemen. They currently have Jalen Mayfield and Jaylon Thomas on the practice squad.