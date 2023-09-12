Giants news, 9/12: Giants favored vs. Cards, Brian Daboll, PFF grades, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

DraftKings Sportsbooks still lists the Giants as 4.5-point favorites to beat the Arizona Cardinals (+4.5) on the road this Sunday. There’s only four games in Week 2 with larger spreads. The Giants are -205 moneyline favorites, and the over/under opened at 38.5 points.

The 4.5-point spread means oddsmakers believe the Giants will perform better against the Cardinals than the Commanders did. Perhaps that’s a bit optimistic, though New York was 8-2 against the spread on the road last year (4-4 overall). We’ll see if they can keep up that high standard.

No team in league history had ever lost a game 40-0 or worse, lost a sacks battle in a game seven-to-zero or worse, lost a turnover battle in a game three-to-zero or worse, had a field goal attempt blocked and return for touchdown, and had an interception returned for a touchdown across an entire season, according to OptaStats.

The Post’s Mark Cannizzaro opines the reigning coach of the year faces his biggest test since being named the team’s 22nd head coach.

This is where Giants head coach Brian Daboll comes in. It’s on him to get his players to purge Sunday night from their collective systems and move on. And, whether or not you’re in the mood to hear this after his team’s putrid performance, the Giants are in good hands with Daboll because he’s as accountable and honest as anyone — as evidenced by his constant references to the coaching not being good enough during his seven-minute postgame press conference.

Daboll from his press conference on Monday: It’s a humbling league

Coach Daboll on moving forward to Week 2



The Record’s Art Stapleton on how the Giant players and the organization must attack this week:

Own the suck. Dig deep. Show up in Arizona. This isn’t last year. The team that fought and scratched and clawed to nine wins and another in the playoffs is gone. You have to earn that identity again. I don’t believe effort was the problem, not collectively anyway. I think belief was, and that’s even harder to turn on and off. It’s going to be a challenging week for the Giants as they prepare for a road trip to Arizona and then San Francisco with two games in five days without coming back to New Jersey until after “Thursday Night Football” against the 49ers.

Darius Slayton after team’s loss: ‘We know how to fix it’

The Giants’ defense wasn’t bad, as the hole was dug by the offense and special teams surrendering 13 points in the first 13 minutes of the game. But the Giants also didn’t get any impact plays from their defense.

Trailing 26-0 at halftime, the Giants showed little resistance as the Cowboys marched down the field on a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to open the third quarter.

“This is another problem for the Giants. Kayvon Thibodeaux may not be what he thinks he is, or who the Giants thought he would be when they drafted him,” Boomer said. “No sacks from the Giants last night. You want to see how you want your defensive line to play? Watch the Cowboys played last night, and how the 49ers played yesterday.”

Sad. That's what Sunday night was for Brian Daboll's squad. All the magic of Daniel Jones' 2022 turnaround evaporated behind a shoddy line, with Andrew Thomas limping his way through New York's 40-0 defeat. This was potentially going to be the year both New Jersey teams made noise, but the G-Men need to find reinforcements in a hurry if they plan to withstand the NFC East.

Every football analyst knew two things last season: that the Giants’ season was pretty fake, and that the Vikings’ season was somehow faker. To begin 2023, the Vikings lost to the Baker Mayfield Bucs during the early slate, and the Giants got all of their fans out in the torrential rain to watch them get mollywhopped by the Cowboys. Thank you, data, for being right over large(r) samples.

This week’s opponent

The Cardinals pass rush showed up in a big way today, six sacks from five players with two by Dennis Gardeck, one causing a fumble that Cam Thomas scooped up and scored for the Cardinals lone touchdown for the Cardinals.

Zaven Collins added an interception and a fumble recovery in what was a stellar debut for head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

Tight end Zach Ertz was back for the first time since tearing his ACL. And he was a big part of the game plan, as Dobbs' main target early in the game. He couldn't bring in one catch – a high Dobbs throw on first down at the Washington 12 when Ertz was in the end zone, on a drive that ultimately ended in a field goal – but with an offense that was rightly conservative, his presence is important.

“I think a huge jump is in store,” Dobbs said. “Just getting out there, getting the flow of the game right. Getting the flow with the guys — timing, rhythm and the game’s always different than practice sometimes...I expect to make a huge jump especially situationally. So, I know all of us do. We’ll go back, we’ll watch the film. It’s the first game. We’ll look at the things we did well, look at things we can improve and we’ll hone in on those things that we can do better and keep improving on what we do well.”

