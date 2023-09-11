Giants injury news: Andrew Thomas has hamstring issue

The last thing the New York Giants needed on Sunday night was to see Andrew Thomas, their best offensive lineman, suffer an injury. That, though, is exactly what happened.

The 2022 second-team All-Pro left tackle suffered a hamstring injury. Thomas reportedly suffered the injury on the blocked field goal at the end of the Giants’ opening drive, and clearly did not play to his usual standards Sunday night. Thomas was also the only Giants’ offensive lineman not to complete the game, playing 53 of 70 offensive snaps.

“He fought through,” head coach Brian Daboll said of Thomas, “I think he had a little bit of a hammy going in there.”

Thomas will be undergoing an MRI of the hamstring on Monday.

Thomas was disappointed in his play Sunday.

“I’m supposed to be a captain and a leader. And I don’t think I played too that standard today,” he said.

The Giants need Thomas to be at his best considering that on Sunday the rest of the line looked overmatched.

The only true backup offensive tackle on the roster, Matt Peart, played only four snaps before leaving the game himself with an unknown injury. Josh Ezeudu finished the game at left tackle.