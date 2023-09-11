Giants news, 9/11: Reaction to Giants’ embarrassing loss to Dallas

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Cowboys 40, Giants 0

More reactions to Giants’ loss

Dallas Cowboys' defense stakes claim as NFL's 'best' in rout of Giants

“I think we were making a statement which I’ve been trying to make," Parsons said. "We’re the best defense in the National Football League.”

NFL world blasts Giants after SNF embarrassment

A Week 1 40-0 home loss for the New York Giants vs the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Blocked field goal was bad omen in Giants' loss to Cowboys

It had the look of a perfect start for the Giants.

Andrew Thomas injury only heightens problems with Giants' offensive line

The worst might still be to come after a nightmare performance by the Giants offensive line.

Heroes, zeros from Giants’ loss to Cowboys: Tony Pollard a one-man show

Hero, zeros and full blitz from the Giants’ 40-0 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night.

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

