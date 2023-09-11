Bills at Jets: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more

How kind of the NFL schedule makers to give us the other two New York teams on a day separate from the Giants. Now, for better or for worse, Aaron Rodgers can get our undivided attention

With the dust settled from Sunday, it’s time for an early look at what figures to be one of the most competitive divisional races this season. There’s also an argument to be made that this is the best divisional quarterback matchup in all of football.

Both Rodgers and Josh Allen will be tested early. The Jets and Bills were ranked second and fourth, respectively, in scoring defense last year, and both return most of the same playmakers. That means the Jets’ new star running back tandem of Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook can prove their effectiveness against a Bills defense that allowed just 104.8 rushing yards per game last season.

The Bills and Jets split their series against each other last year, with both matchups coming down to one score. This figures to be another tightly contested game with effects that could be felt down the road once the playoff picture begins coming into focus.

How to watch

What: Buffalo Bills (0-0) at New York Jets (0-0)

When: Monday, Sept. 11

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/ABC

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 81 & 226 (Bills), 85 & 225 (Jets), 88 (national)

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Bills -2.5

Weather: Clear

Referee: Adrian Hill