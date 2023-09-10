Giants-Cowboys inactives: TE Darren Waller will play for Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Wan’Dale Robinson, who spent all of training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list recuperating from surgery for a torn ACL, will be inactive Sunday night for the New York Giants in their season-opening game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Tight end Darren Waller, who had been questionable with a hamstring injury, will play.
Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott and safety Gervarrious Owens, who had been doubtful with hamstring injuries, are both inactive.
Also inactive for the Giants are defensive tackle D.J. Davidson (questionable, knee), linebacker Cam Brown (questionable, ankle), and offensive lineman Shane Lemieux. Brown, a key special teams player, being inactive is likely one reason the Giants elevated veteran special teamer Taiwan Jones.
Giants inactives
WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)
CB Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring)
S Gervarrius Owens (hamstring)
DT D.J. Davidson (knee)
LB Cam Brown (ankle)
OL Shane Lemieux
Cowboys inactives
LG Tyler Smith
S Donovan Wilson
CB Jourdan Lewis
CB Eric Scott
DE Viliami Fehoko
