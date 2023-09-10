Giants’ TE Darren Waller expected to play Sunday vs. Cowboys

Darren Waller is expected to play for the New York Giants on Sunday night when they open their season against the Dallas Cowboys. Waller was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report with a hamstring injury.

The first indication Waller was likely to play came Saturday when the Giants did not elevate either of tight ends Tyree Jackson and Ryan Jones for Sunday’s game. They only elevated special teamer Taiwan Jones.

Injury issues were a a primary reason Waller, who turns 31 on Wednesday, was available to the Giants in a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. He missed 16 games over the past two seasons with injuries, including a hamstring issue that limited him to nine games last season.

The Giants and Waller were careful throughout the summer, limiting Waller’s workload and giving him veteran rest days at times.

Per ESPN’s Dan Graziano “Waller reported tightness in his hamstring Friday and team held him back out of caution.”

Waller’s presence in the lineup will be critical for the underdog Giants as they try to beat the Cowboys for the first time in five games. Dallas has also won 11 of the last 12 meetings between the two teams.

