Giants-Cowboys final score: Giants get embarrassed in season opener, 40-0

New year, more New York Giants problems with the Dallas Cowboys in a 40-0 loss.

In 2022, at least the two matchups were ostensibly close, both coming within one score. This one was an embarrassment for the Giants.

Now, after a wipeout defeat, the Giants (0-1) will be operating from underdog territory, trying to prove to the world that they can play with the big boys. Meanwhile, the classes of the NFC East remain the Eagles (1-0) and Cowboys (1-0). The Giants lost the 12th out of their last 13 matchups with Dallas.

“Got beat all the way around,” said Giants head coach Brian Daboll. “I accept that. No excuses. Give credit to Dallas. They just did everything better than we did today.”

Mistakes, mistakes

The Giants’ first drive seemed promising, as they gained three first downs on the ground and drove 67 yards to face a third-and-2 at the Cowboys’ 8-yard line. A false start by Andrew Thomas and an aborted snap by John Michael Schmitz forced the Giants to settle for a 45-yard field goal attempt by Graham Gano. In a nine-point swing, the Cowboys’ Juanyeh Thomas blocked the kick, and Noah Igbinoghene returned it 58 yards for a Dallas touchdown.

Two drives later, Daniel Jones threw a third-and-19 dumpoff to Saquon Barkley, who was hit by Trevon Diggs and lost the ball. Daron Bland picked it off and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown.

Jones later threw a second interception to Stephon Gilmore, which the Cowboys converted into a 38-yard field goal. To put the cherry on top for a miserable, mistake-filled first half, Gano, who missed just three field goals all of 2022, hooked a 36-yarder wide left.

In total, the Giants had three turnovers on the night, made a key special teams blunder, and had a critical aborted snap. They were also called for six penalties, totaling 72 yards.

Pass protection misery

The Giants’ offensive line was a concern heading into the season, especially after their two matchups with Dallas last year. The issues showed up in full force on Sunday night, as pass rushers from Micah Parsons to Demarcus Lawrence to Dorance Armstrong to Osa Odighizuwa to Chauncey Golston got in on the party surrounding Jones, who was sacked seven times. His single-game season high in 2022 was five sacks (his career-high is eight).

Stats

Daniel Jones: 15-for-28, 104 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT, 7 sacks, 32.4 passer rating; 13 rushes, 43 yards

Saquon Barkley: 12 rushes, 51 yards; 4 targets, 3 receptions, 12 yards

Darren Waller: 5 targets, 3 receptions, 36 yards

Giants receivers: 14 targets, 5 receptions, 41 yards, 2 drops, 1 lost fumble

Dallas QB Dak Prescott had himself a snoozer, going 13-for-24 for 143 yards and a 72.0 rating while cruising to a 40-0 lead. Most importantly, he was not sacked before he was replaced by Cooper Rush at 11:19 in the fourth quarter. CeeDee Lamb had four catches for 77 yards, and Tony Pollard scored twice.

Injury updates

Deonte Banks hobbled to the sideline with cramps after breaking up a pass intended for Michael Gallup with 1:05 remaining in the first half. He was replaced by Nick McCloud and did not return to start the second half.

Rookie firsts

Banks’ first career pass breakup came on an excellent play in the end zone. He peeled off his man to break up Dak Prescott’s lob to Jake Ferguson.

Giants inactives

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)

CB Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring)

S Gervarrius Owens (hamstring)

DT D.J. Davidson (knee)

LB Cam Brown (ankle)

OL Shane Lemieux

What’s next?

The Giants (0-1) head to Arizona for a matchup with the Cardinals (0-1) next Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. The game is at 4:05 p.m. on FOX.