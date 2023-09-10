Giants vs. Cowboys, Week 1: Live updates!

In-game updates
The beatdown gets worse.
Dallas takes advantage of INT as Tony Pollard goes 2 yards for TD. Dallas lead is now 26-0 with 8:03 left in the first half. Bad penalties, no pass protection, turnovers. A complete meltdown for the Giants.— Big Blue View (@bigblueview) September 11, 2023
Now it is 19-0, Dallas.
Aubry 38-yard FG stretches Dallas lead over NYG to 19-0 w/10:55 left in the half. 11-play, 60-yard drive keyed by 37-yard DPI on rookie CB Tre Hawkins on a third-and-12.— Big Blue View (@bigblueview) September 11, 2023
Well, 16-0 Cowboys. Trevon Diggs separates Saquon Barkley from the ball and Daron Bland takes advantage.
Trevon Diggs blasts Saquon Barkley after a short pass on third-and-19. Daron Bland runs the INT back for a score and it's 16-0 Dallas w/2:22 left in Q1. Bland credited w/22-yard INT return.— Big Blue View (@bigblueview) September 11, 2023
Awful start. Daniel Jones has been running for his life on every drop back.
9-0 Cowboys.
Dallas stretches lead to 10-0 w/3:22 left in Q1. Cowboys go 72 yards in 9 plays, keyed by a 49-yard pass to CeeDee Lamb. Brandon Aubry converts 21-yard FG.— Big Blue View (@bigblueview) September 11, 2023
Who had blocked FG return as the first SNF TD on their bingo card— PFF (@PFF) September 11, 2023
Disastrous start for New York. Giants reach Dalls 8-yard line on opening drive. False start, bad snap, blocked field, goal, 6-0 Dallas.
False start followed by bad snap from rookie center John Michael Schmitz. Daniel Jones recover at the 27 and Gano FG is blocked. Dallas Noah Igbinoghnee returns it for a score, and leads 7-0. Disastrous turn of events after a promising drive.— Big Blue View (@bigblueview) September 11, 2023
Pre-game updates
Rain in East Rutherford supposed to last past midnight, so we'll see how that impacts Giants vs. Cowboys.— Big Blue View (@bigblueview) September 11, 2023
As expected, Ben Bredeson at LG with starters for Giants during warmups.— Big Blue View (@bigblueview) September 10, 2023
Giants inactives
WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)
CB Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring)
S Gervarrius Owens (hamstring)
DT D.J. Davidson (knee)
LB Cam Brown (ankle)
OL Shane Lemieux
Cowboys inactives
LG Tyler Smith
S Donovan Wilson
CB Jourdan Lewis
CB Eric Scott
DE Viliami Fehoko
Darren Waller (hamstring) appears to be a go for the Giants.
Darren Waller is on the field for pregame warmups: pic.twitter.com/vA1xZHyKh8— Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 10, 2023
The New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET/NBC) Sunday night in the season-opener for both teams. The Giants are 3-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Giants got good news on the injury front early on Sunday as it was reported that tight end Darren Waller, questionable with a hamstring injury, is expected to play.
Use this as your open thread for discussion throughout the game, and check back for regular updates as the game progresses.
