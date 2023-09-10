Giants vs. Cowboys, Week 1: Live updates!

In-game updates

The beatdown gets worse.

Dallas takes advantage of INT as Tony Pollard goes 2 yards for TD. Dallas lead is now 26-0 with 8:03 left in the first half. Bad penalties, no pass protection, turnovers. A complete meltdown for the Giants. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) September 11, 2023

Now it is 19-0, Dallas.

Aubry 38-yard FG stretches Dallas lead over NYG to 19-0 w/10:55 left in the half. 11-play, 60-yard drive keyed by 37-yard DPI on rookie CB Tre Hawkins on a third-and-12. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) September 11, 2023

Well, 16-0 Cowboys. Trevon Diggs separates Saquon Barkley from the ball and Daron Bland takes advantage.

Trevon Diggs blasts Saquon Barkley after a short pass on third-and-19. Daron Bland runs the INT back for a score and it's 16-0 Dallas w/2:22 left in Q1. Bland credited w/22-yard INT return.

Awful start. Daniel Jones has been running for his life on every drop back. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) September 11, 2023

9-0 Cowboys.

Dallas stretches lead to 10-0 w/3:22 left in Q1. Cowboys go 72 yards in 9 plays, keyed by a 49-yard pass to CeeDee Lamb. Brandon Aubry converts 21-yard FG. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) September 11, 2023

Who had blocked FG return as the first SNF TD on their bingo card

Disastrous start for New York. Giants reach Dalls 8-yard line on opening drive. False start, bad snap, blocked field, goal, 6-0 Dallas.

False start followed by bad snap from rookie center John Michael Schmitz. Daniel Jones recover at the 27 and Gano FG is blocked. Dallas Noah Igbinoghnee returns it for a score, and leads 7-0. Disastrous turn of events after a promising drive. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) September 11, 2023

Pre-game updates

Rain in East Rutherford supposed to last past midnight, so we'll see how that impacts Giants vs. Cowboys. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) September 11, 2023

As expected, Ben Bredeson at LG with starters for Giants during warmups. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) September 10, 2023

Giants inactives

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)

CB Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring)

S Gervarrius Owens (hamstring)

DT D.J. Davidson (knee)

LB Cam Brown (ankle)

OL Shane Lemieux

Cowboys inactives

LG Tyler Smith

S Donovan Wilson

CB Jourdan Lewis

CB Eric Scott

DE Viliami Fehoko

Darren Waller (hamstring) appears to be a go for the Giants.

Darren Waller is on the field for pregame warmups: pic.twitter.com/vA1xZHyKh8 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 10, 2023

The New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET/NBC) Sunday night in the season-opener for both teams. The Giants are 3-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Giants got good news on the injury front early on Sunday as it was reported that tight end Darren Waller, questionable with a hamstring injury, is expected to play.

Use this as your open thread for discussion throughout the game, and check back for regular updates as the game progresses.

