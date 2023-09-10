 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants vs. Cowboys, Week 1: Live updates!

Follow the action as the Giants open the 2023 season against NFC East rival Dallas

By Ed Valentine
Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

In-game updates

The beatdown gets worse.

Now it is 19-0, Dallas.

Well, 16-0 Cowboys. Trevon Diggs separates Saquon Barkley from the ball and Daron Bland takes advantage.

9-0 Cowboys.

Disastrous start for New York. Giants reach Dalls 8-yard line on opening drive. False start, bad snap, blocked field, goal, 6-0 Dallas.

Pre-game updates

Giants inactives

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)
CB Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring)
S Gervarrius Owens (hamstring)
DT D.J. Davidson (knee)
LB Cam Brown (ankle)
OL Shane Lemieux

Cowboys inactives

LG Tyler Smith
S Donovan Wilson
CB Jourdan Lewis
CB Eric Scott
DE Viliami Fehoko

Darren Waller (hamstring) appears to be a go for the Giants.

The New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET/NBC) Sunday night in the season-opener for both teams. The Giants are 3-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Giants got good news on the injury front early on Sunday as it was reported that tight end Darren Waller, questionable with a hamstring injury, is expected to play.

