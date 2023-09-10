Giants-Cowboys picks, predictions: Can Giants reverse fortunes against Dallas?

Five of the six Big Blue View contributors who made a pick for Sunday night’s New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys game are going with the underdog Giants to upset their NFC East rival.

The lone holdout is Jeremy Portnoy. In his explanation below, you will see that Jeremy wants to see it before he believes it. Not a bad point of view considering Dallas has won 11 of the last 12 matchups between the two teams.

See some of the explanations for our picks below.

These picks were made before Friday’s news that Giants star tight end Darren Waller is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Rivka Boord

“The Cowboys’ defensive front is a very difficult matchup for the Giants. Nevertheless, I think Darren Waller can be an equalizer, allowing Daniel Jones to release the ball quickly to mitigate the pressure. Defensively, the Giants added enough to their run defense at all three levels to have a chance to limit Tony Pollard, and Wink Martindale’s defensive disguises could force Dak Prescott into mistakes. I think that coaching ultimately makes the difference here, as Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka will come up with a better offensive game plan than Mike McCarthy.”

Pick: Giants

Jeremy Portnoy

“I won’t be surprised either way by the outcome of this game. For now though, there’s no reason to predict the Giants will beat either the Cowboys or Eagles until they prove they can do so. Losing to Dallas has become something of an early-season rite of passage for the Giants. Barring an instant improvement from Evan Neal or another member of the offensive line, Micah Parsons and the Cowboys’ pass rushers should once again make life difficult for Daniel Jones.”

Pick: Cowboys

Valentine’s View

“The Giants have lost 11 of 12 to the Cowboys and need to start beating Dallas occasionally to take the next step in their progression. This game, at home to open the season, sets up as an excellent opportunity. I will take the Giants here, mostly because I believe things have to turn eventually in this rivalry. Oh, and I trust Brian Daboll more than Mike McCarthy.”

Pick: Giants

In case you are interested, all eight members of Blogging The Boys, SB Nation’s Cowboys website, picked Dallas to win.