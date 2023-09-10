Giants vs. Cowboys: How to watch, game time, announcers, weather and more

One of these days, Daniel Jones will lead the New York Giants to a win over Dak Prescott’s Dallas Cowboys. It might just be Sunday night.

This is one of his best chances to do it, too. Sunday kicks off perhaps the most anticipated Giants season in years, in primetime at MetLife Stadium. For the first time, we’ll see Darren Waller (if his hamstring allows), Jalin Hyatt, Deonte Banks and more take the field for regular season action in New York.

The Cowboys beat the Giants in both of their matchups last year: 23-16 in Week 3 and 28-20 in Week 12. Demarcus Lawrence had three sacks the first time around, and Micah Parsons put up a pair of sacks in the second game. It’ll likely spell disaster for the Giants if that happens again, meaning the team’s offensive line will have no time to get situated before facing one of its toughest tests of the season.

A win would see the Giants match their divisional win total from a year ago. A loss will put them behind the curve heading into a brutal opening slate of games.

Use this as an open comment thread to discuss all the primetime action — there’s sure to be plenty.

How to watch

What: Dallas Cowboys (0-0) at New York Giants (0-0)

When: Sunday, Sept. 10

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 83 & 226 (Cowboys), 85 & 225 (Giants), 88 (national)

Streaming: NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com | Peacock | Fubo | NFL+

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Cowboys -3.5

Weather: Clear

Referee: Adrian Hill