If Mike Evans is available, should Giants be interested?

Star wide receiver Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be headed for a parting of the ways. If the Buccaneers decide to trade the 30-year-old, should the New York Giants be among the teams interested?

The 6-foot-5, 231-pound Evans has made the Pro Bowl four times and has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his nine NFL seasons. While the Giants do have talent and depth at wide receiver, and tight end Darren Waller as their No. 1 receiving option, they do still have question marks at the receiver position.

Parris Campbell, Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson have injury histories. Isaiah Hodgins has never proven what he can do over a full season. Jalin Hyatt is rookie who had an impressive preseason, but has never caught a regular-season pass. Cole Beasley is on the practice squad, but he is 34 and has been battling injuries this summer.

Evans would immediately become the best pure wide receiver on the Giants’ roster.

Former Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burress thinks the Giants should be all-in to get Evans if the Bucs do decide to move him.

Mike Evans x New York Giants = Championship? @PlaxicoBurress thinks so! "Daboll, Schoen, go get Mike Evans. PLEASE!" pic.twitter.com/jtJvIxDvC3 — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) September 1, 2023

GM Joe Schoen has been aggressive in trying to upgrade the roster. He traded a third-round pick acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs to obtain Waller. He recently dealt late-round picks to add linebacker Isaiah Simmons and edge defender Boogie Basham.

The price for Evans would seem likely to be closer to, or more than, the price for Waller — if the Bucs don’t reach a long-term deal and put him on the market.

Should Schoen pick up the phone and try to bring Evans to East Rutherford? Vote in the poll and let us know what you think.