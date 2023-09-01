 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Falato on Football: NYG roster review, Week 1 look ahead

Nick Falato rdiscusses the new additions to the practice squad while giving his thoughts on the 2023 season

By Nick Falato
Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The preseason is over, and the New York Giants have officially turned the page to their Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. There were some surprises on the 53-man roster, and zero waiver claims were awarded to the Giants.

The practice squad is full, and it includes six players who spent training camp away from 1925 Giants Drive. I go through those players’ profiles and what they may offer if their name is ever called to the active roster. I also dive into some of the roster decisions and how they could affect the Giants moving forward.

Please enjoy this week’s version of ‘Falato on Football.’

