Giants news, 9/1: Daniel Jones rank, Joe Schoen preseason thoughts, Xavier McKinney, more headlines

How many quarterbacks would you trade Daniel Jones for?

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is always a subject of debate — a controversial player despite showing a vanilla public personality and never drawing attention to himself.

Big Blue View reader David Smith asked a simple question. “How many [current] QBs would you straight up trade Daniel Jones for?”

The Big Blue View staff tackled the question. Click the link to see how some of our writers view it.

Daniel Jones is no longer just a QB — he's a $40 million QB. Everyone is watching to see if he's good enough to make that investment pay off.

“I think we have a ton of guys who can make a lot of plays in a lot of different ways,” Jones told reporters on Wednesday. “As a quarterback, I think that’s an exciting opportunity for you to see all those guys line up and the different ways we can attack a defense and all the different skill sets. They’re all good at a number of things, and really good at a couple of things. It’s emphasizing those, and that’s an exciting position to be in from a quarterback. I think we’ve got a good group.”

Ward explained he was upset Rodgers and Randall Cobb were laughing in the huddle after the receiver had an illegal blindside block on Giants safety Bobby McCain, who entered concussion protocol.

“Everybody going to get pissed off at that. The whole team was pissed off, you know what I’m saying?” Ward said. “It’s preseason and all that stuff and you’re going to do some reaction like that? It’s cool, though. That’s how they roll. I think we play them soon. It is what it is.”

GM Joe Schoen on the Jets

Joe Schoen is asked about "sharing a city" with the revamped Jets:



"They were here last year!...We're just focused on us, that's all we can do" pic.twitter.com/0Ze4izQ2x8 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 31, 2023

But wide receiver Sterling Shepard also had his own thoughts on Rodgers calling MetLife Stadium “Jet Life Stadium.”

“That’s what he called it? Jet Life Stadium? I guess, if that’s how he’s feeling,” he told reporters. “If that’s how he feels then that’s cool. I don’t feel that way. Obviously. I mean, everybody is gonna pull for their squad, obviously. I feel like when we step on the turf that’s our home, we want to protect it. That’s what our job entails is to protect our home stadium.”

Wednesday, though, some sparks of passion flew from the Giants’ locker room — the author of some strong words directed at Rodgers and the Jets being 29-year-old eighth-year defensive lineman Jihad Ward. Ward, in his second season with the Giants, took offense to Rodgers and Jets receiver Randall Cobb, who delivered an illegal blindside block on Giants cornerback Bobby McCain on a Rodgers pass completion in the teams’ annual preseason game Saturday night at MetLife Stadium.

Keving Patra wrote that LT Andrew Thomas "is already a top-tier blocker and should be recognized as such in 2023....Last year, Thomas ranked as PFF's No. 3 overall tackle and fourth-best pass blocker. He ranked in the top six in pressures allowed among all tackles with at least 950 snaps. I expect the 24-year-old to be even better in 2023 and he should be recognized as one of the best OTs in the NFL."

New TE Tyree Jackson stands out

New Giants TE Tyree Jackson who signed to practice squad. He’s 6-7 and yeah he looks it next to Darren Waller. Jackson wearing No. 84 pic.twitter.com/4kXuWVtY1L — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) August 31, 2023

Andrew Thomas was named one of the four offensive tackles on the list, as his "emergence as New York's left tackle propelled the rejuvenation of both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley" last season.

Dexter Lawrence earned one of the five defensive linemen spots, calling him the Giants' "defensive centerpiece."

Saquon Barkley was fifth in votes among all running backs, while Darren Waller was one vote shy of George Kittle (49ers) for the third and final tight end spot. Others receiving a vote were linebacker Bobby Okereke and rookie corner Deonte Banks.

"It's gut-wrenching," DeVito told NorthJersey.com following Wednesday's practice after re-signing with the Giants as a member of the practice squad. "I thought there might be a chance at 53 because I had a good preseason, and I know I fit here. I thought I knew what the process would be like, I'd seen it before on 'Hard Knocks,.' but when you're the one who gets that call, and Dabs wants to meet with you, my heart just dropped. The whole drive over, trying to process everything that was about to happen. Then it really didn't hit me until I got back home, and I was like, 'Wow, I'm not going to practice today.'"

New York Giants: 7.3

Beat writers Dan Duggan offered that “It’s surprising that the Giants’ win total is this low. They had a similar projection last year before going 9-6-1 and winning a playoff game. The schedule is undoubtedly tougher this season, and they’re due for some regression, but winning fewer than seven games would be a major disappointment.”

This week’s opponent

Dallas Cowboys Win total: 10.3

This number seems about right. The Cowboys have won 12 games in each of the past two seasons. It’s the first time Dallas has won double-digit games in consecutive seasons since 1996. With nine road games, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Cowboys’ win total drop by a game or two. But this is still one of the best teams in the NFC. Double-digit wins should be expected.

Would you rather have Micah Parsons (No. 6) or Nick Bosa (No. 9)?

The consensus is Bosa, who secured NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors after an 18½-sack season. “He finds a way to make winning, game-changing plays seemingly every week,” an NFC exec said.

“As a pass-rusher and overall chess piece, I could see Parsons,” an AFC personnel evaluator said. “But Bosa is probably better against the run, and Bosa will probably hold up a little better. Because of Micah’s background as a linebacker, he could have durability issues as a full-time rusher.”

Former Cowboys director of player personnel and NFL scouting innovator Gil Brandt has died at the age of 91. Among those innovations were popularizing the use of computers as part of the evaluation process, bringing athletes from other sports into football and working to create the Scouting Combine. After being dismissed by the Cowboys, Brandt worked as an analyst for NFL Media and other outlets. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

When Jayron Kearse takes the field for the Dallas Cowboys in the regular season opener against the New York Giants, you won't spot him by looking for the No. 27 jersey — but not to the No. 0 as originally planned this past spring. Kearse will now wear the No. 1 going forward, his number he wore when he played for Clemson.

Around the league

