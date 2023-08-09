New York Giants-Detroit Lions joint practice, Day 2: Giants bounce back

The New York Giants had a much better day on Wednesday against the Detroit Lions, according to reports from media on the scene in Allen Park, Mich. for the joint practice.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, off target on Tuesday had a better day. The Giants also reportedly forced a handful of turnovers from the Detroit offense.

Plays of the day in 11x11: Peart seals edge for long Corbin run; Belton FF/FR-TD and a PD; RWilliams PD on long 50/50 ball; Jones TD to leaping Slayton; Taylor TD to Crowder in corner. — GiantsWFAN (@giantswfan) August 9, 2023

Here is a Daniel Jones to Darius Slayton touchdown.

OKAY SLAYTON pic.twitter.com/GXcd1DuqFQ — New York Giants (@Giants) August 9, 2023

Here is a red zone touchdown from Jones to Parris Campbell.

8 → 0 pic.twitter.com/94JEifw4ZB — New York Giants (@Giants) August 9, 2023

Here is Connor Hughes of SNY on Jones and the offense:

#Giants QB Daniel Jones was very, very good today.



Video recap from the second joint practice with the #Lions pic.twitter.com/AqBmWs8khc — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 9, 2023

Below, a nice defensive play from Dane Belton.

Dane Belton straight up stripped that pic.twitter.com/c09Lg4MBTY — New York Giants (@Giants) August 9, 2023

Injury updates

Offensive lineman Devery Hamilton and running back Gary Brightwell did not practice due to undiscloses injuries. Evan Neal (concussion), Rakeem Nunez-Roches (groin), and Ryder Anderson (triceps) are the other Giants who did not practice.

Head coach Brian Daboll said Hamilton and Brightwell “might not be a day-to-day thing, it might be maybe a week. Nothing long term.”

Preseason opener Friday

The two teams will be off on Thursday. They will play a preseason game on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.