 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New York Giants-Detroit Lions joint practice, Day 2: Giants bounce back

It looks like Wednesday was a better day for the Giants on both sides of the ball

By Ed Valentine
/ new
NFL: New York Giants Training Camp
Dane Belton
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants had a much better day on Wednesday against the Detroit Lions, according to reports from media on the scene in Allen Park, Mich. for the joint practice.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, off target on Tuesday had a better day. The Giants also reportedly forced a handful of turnovers from the Detroit offense.

Here is a Daniel Jones to Darius Slayton touchdown.

Here is a red zone touchdown from Jones to Parris Campbell.

Here is Connor Hughes of SNY on Jones and the offense:

Below, a nice defensive play from Dane Belton.

Injury updates

Offensive lineman Devery Hamilton and running back Gary Brightwell did not practice due to undiscloses injuries. Evan Neal (concussion), Rakeem Nunez-Roches (groin), and Ryder Anderson (triceps) are the other Giants who did not practice.

Head coach Brian Daboll said Hamilton and Brightwell “might not be a day-to-day thing, it might be maybe a week. Nothing long term.”

Preseason opener Friday

The two teams will be off on Thursday. They will play a preseason game on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...