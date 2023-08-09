 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live updates from Wednesday’s New York Giants-Detroit Lions joint practice

Giants set for second practice against Lions

By Ed Valentine
NFL: AUG 01 New York Giants Training Camp Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A scuffle! What’s a joint practice without one?

Saquon Barkley appears to be just chillin’ today.

Play of the day thus far from Dane Belton.

The Giants continue to mix and match along the offensive line.

Anthony Barr news

The Giants are not bringing veteran linebacker Anthony Barr in for a visit.

The New York Giants will practice with the Detroit Lions in Allen Park, Mich. for a second straight day on Wednesday. Practice is set for 10:30 a.m. ET, with head coach Brian Daboll speaking to media at 10 a.m.

Most reports from the scene indicated Tuesday’s practice was a sluggish one for the Giants’ offense, perhaps the group’s worst since training camp opened. Will Wednesday be better for Daniel Jones and Co.?

The teams will be off on Thursday and will play a preseason game on Friday night in Detroit.

