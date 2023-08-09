Live updates from Wednesday’s New York Giants-Detroit Lions joint practice

Practice updates
A scuffle! What’s a joint practice without one?
We had a scuffle! Oshane Ximines and Lions’ Germain Ifedi got into a bit during some team red zone drills— Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) August 9, 2023
Daniel Jones & Darius Slayton producing in 11-on-11. 2 RZ TDs & a downfield completion— Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 9, 2023
Jones also threw a likely pick 6 for Hyatt that Lions LB Derrick Barnes dropped, and lofted a dangerous deep pass for Slayton that was broken up but not picked
Bounced back w the TDs though
Saquon Barkley appears to be just chillin’ today.
Haven’t seen Saquon take any reps in 11-on-11 today. Don’t think it’s injury-related. Giants have been managing his workload.— Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 9, 2023
Play of the day thus far from Dane Belton.
Dane Belton straight up stripped that pic.twitter.com/c09Lg4MBTY— New York Giants (@Giants) August 9, 2023
The Giants continue to mix and match along the offensive line.
Position battles update. Starters during the 12th camp practice (joint with Lions):— Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 9, 2023
• C: Schmitz
• LG: Bredeson (Ezeudu mixed in)
• RG Glowinski (Bredeson mixed in)
• ILB2: McFadden
• Slot CB: Holmes
Strong Giants showing in 7-on-7 today:— Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 9, 2023
1st round pick Deonte Banks physical pass breakup vs Lions’ No. 1 Amon-Ra St. Brown
UDFA CB Gemon Green (Michigan) INT
Daniel Jones TDs to Darren Waller, Saquon Barkley, Cole Beasley
Tyrod Taylor TDs to Bryce Ford-Wheaton & Tommy Sweeney
Anthony Barr news
The Giants are not bringing veteran linebacker Anthony Barr in for a visit.
Report: Anthony Barr No Longer Visiting Giants https://t.co/BsChHXTsvd #Giants pic.twitter.com/fmTHZGjRSD— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) August 9, 2023
Injury updates
Brian Daboll says Devrey Hamilton and Gary Brightwell will not practice today with injuries. Rakeem Nunez-Roches also not practicing pic.twitter.com/Qfb8rGsNbZ— Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) August 9, 2023
The New York Giants will practice with the Detroit Lions in Allen Park, Mich. for a second straight day on Wednesday. Practice is set for 10:30 a.m. ET, with head coach Brian Daboll speaking to media at 10 a.m.
Most reports from the scene indicated Tuesday’s practice was a sluggish one for the Giants’ offense, perhaps the group’s worst since training camp opened. Will Wednesday be better for Daniel Jones and Co.?
The teams will be off on Thursday and will play a preseason game on Friday night in Detroit.
Tracker
