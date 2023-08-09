Giants news, 8/9: Joint practice recap, first depth chart, Wan’Dale Robinson return, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The New York Giants and Detroit Lions have completed their first day of joint practices, and most reports indicate that the Giants did not have a great day offensively.

“I just missed a couple of them that normally I feel pretty good about,” Jones said after practice, including a deep throw to Darren Waller he missed that he has “hit several times” in earlier practices.

The Giants and Lions will hold their second practice in Allen Park on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. They will meet in a preseason game on Friday night.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Jones had an uncharacteristically inaccurate day throwing downfield Tuesday and stayed after practice to get in more reps.

Collin Johnson comes down with the ball during the joint practice with the Lions yesterday

Our ball pic.twitter.com/hIAuv1GgAg — New York Giants (@Giants) August 8, 2023

Kayvon Thibodeaux promises 'cringe feeling' from his rookie season provides motivation. Now he'll see the team again that passed on him: Detroit Lions.

“It’s so funny when you talk about what you’ve done,” Thibodeaux said. “You ever hear [NBA superstar] Giannis Antetokounmpo’s speech? I think it was in the playoffs; he talked about the past and what you did, and the future and what you’re going to do, and humility is in the moment. For me, I mean, I didn’t reach the goals that I wanted to reach last year, but we did well as a team. I gave myself a platform to continue to grow, and in the offseason, I put that work in, and now we’re here continuing sharpening iron. I’m excited for what’s to come as far as the growth of my game.”

Another promising edge defender whose season was cut short by injury, Azeez Ojulari, racked up 5.5 sacks in 2022 despite being limited to 230 defensive snaps across seven games. He has made changes to his training regimen to try and stay healthier in 2023. Ojulari’s sack production might be a little inflated — he racked up those 5.5 sacks on seven knockdowns a year ago—but he has 13.5 sacks on 538 rush attempts, or just about one in every 40 tries. Nick Bosa, to bring up a star edge rusher, has generated one sack every 44 attempts over that same time frame. We can’t project Ojulari to keep that level of production up over a full season, but if he stays healthy and only slips a little, we could be talking about him and Kayvon Thibodeaux as one of the best young edge rushing duos in football.

“We all know what I do with my set of skills,” Robinson said of his reputation as a run-stuffer. “You have to love physicality. You have to want that contact. There are only a few gorillas in the league, and [when] you see those gorillas, you’ve got to handle business.”

Giants running back Saquon Barkley leaned against a blue fence Tuesday and talked quietly with Barry Sanders about his life, his game, his career and his position.

“I think it was a mature way to handle it,” said Sanders. “He probably feels like he had to swallow his pride, but I think he has a long-term plan that he’s looking at. That’s probably the priority with him.”

Julian Edelman isn’t coming out of retirement to play for the Giants, but the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl LII was a guest of coach Brian Daboll on the sideline Monday at practice.

The Giants WR on defending Jones on social media:

“I’ve been defending him on social media lately because he would never respond to anybody publicly or give anybody the time of day for that matter. I could get on there and defend myself the same way, but I don’t really care what people say about me. But that’s my quarterback. I’ve got love for him. That’s my guy. I just want him to get the proper respect, that’s all.

Last week after practice we met briefly on the field, and I'm still stunned at how much stronger Daniel Jones is now than in years past. This is, admittedly, completely anecdotal, but I'm not sure I have encountered someone this camp tour with as strong a handshake as Jones. He's noticeably more muscular in 2023, and that will only help one of the toughest quarterbacks in the league. The Giants' strength team has been focusing more on core strength with the team this offseason and summer, doing much more plyometric training and explosion work. Whatever gains D.J. has gotten must have been mostly on his own time.

The Giants are the second highest valued football team at $7.04 billion, with only the Dallas Cowboys at $9.2 billion above them. Overall, the Giants are 4th, with the Golden State Warriors ( ($7.56 billion) and the New York Yankees ($7.13 billion) between the two NFL teams.

This week’s opponent

It’s easy to see why the Lions were so excited to land Gibbs with the No. 12 pick in the draft. Detroit used Gibbs in a bevy of ways throughout practice, moving him around the formation to make plays. Two moments stood out from Tuesday, including in the final drill of the day. In red zone work, Gibbs caught a quick pass at the line before darting back inside, then walking untouched into the end zone. Earlier in 11-on-11, Gibbs did a nice job of getting skinny on an inside run, giving him what would have been a chunk play in a real game.Two skills, both of which will be used plenty this autumn.

Former Giants draft choice Bobby Hart has signed with the Detroit Lions.

Breaking down the Teddy Bridgewater signing and what it means for the Detroit Lions, Jared Goff, Nate Sudfeld and Hendon Hooker.

Around the league

Eric Bieniemy admits his intensity has required Commanders to adjust in camp | NFL.com

Players with the most riding on a contract year in 2023, including Chase Young, Marquise Brown | PFF

Chase Young 'feeling explosive again' in continued return from knee injury | FOX Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones not surprised by lack of progress in Zack Martin holdout | NFL.com

Mazi Smith not practicing with Cowboys, will have “precautionary” MRI on knee | Pro Football Talk

10 Day 3 rookies to watch this preseason: Dawand Jones, Deuce Vaughn and more | PFF

Jonathan Taylor leaves Colts training camp for rehab | ESPN.com

Mike McGlinchey leaves Broncos practice with injury | Pro Football Talk

Trey Flowers reaches deal to reunite with Patriots | ESPN.com

Ravens FB Patrick Ricard practicing with offensive line after coming off PUP list | NFL.com

49ers unlikely to play QB Brock Purdy in preseason opener | ESPN.com

Matt Ryan staying in shape, open to offers if a team needs a veteran quarterback | Pro Football Talk

Trotter: NFL head coaches providing opportunities team owners are not | The Athletic

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio