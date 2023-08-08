Giants rumors: LB Anthony Barr trying to arrange free agent visit

Anthony Barr and the New York Giants are attempting to schedule a visit to East Rutherford, N.J. for the four-time Pro Bowl linebacker, according to a published report.

Barr visited and was expected to sign with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, but left the Saints’ facility without signing a contract. Barr reportedly had a “good visit” with New Orleans but wants to explore other options.

One of those could be with the Giants. A visit to the Giants might be complicated by the fact that the Giants are in Michigan this week for joint practices and a preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

New York has two mostly unproven second-year players, Darrian Beavers and Micah McFadden, competing for a starting inside linebacker job next to Bobby Okereke. Beyond them, the Giants have Cam Brown and Carter Coughlin, who are primarily special teamers, and undrafted free agents Dyontae Johnson and Troy Brown.

Barr is now 31 and looking to play a 10th NFL season. He was with the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-2021 after being a first-round pick, and was a Pro Bowl selection four straight times, 2015-2018.

Barr spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys, where he had 58 tackles in 14 games, 10 starts.

Barr is not the same player he was during his Pro Bowl years, which is why he is still looking for work with a month to go before the season ends. He would, though, upgrade the depth and competition for the Giants at inside linebacker.