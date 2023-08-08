Giants unofficial depth chart: John Michael Schmitz, Darrian Beavers, Jason Pinnock with starters

In advance of Friday evening’s preseason opener against the Detroit Lions, the New York Giants have released their first unofficial depth chart of 2023.

Please remember, this is unofficial. These are generally done by public relations with some input from the coaching staff, and they often don’t match what we see during practice. In what you will read below, that is the case in a few spots.

Let’s go through the chart nonetheless.

Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Offense Position Player Player Player Position Player Player Player WR Isaiah Hodgins Jalin Hyatt Collin Johnson WR Darius Slayton Sterling Shepard David Sills Slot Receiver Parris Campbell Cole Beasley Jamison Crowder RT Evan Neal Matt Peart Devery Hamilton RG Mark Glowinski Josh Ezeudu Tyre Phillips C John Michael Schmitz Ben Bredeson Shane Lemieux LG Ben Bredeson Tyre Phillips Shane Lemieux LT Andrew Thomas Korey Cunningham Tyre Phillips RB Saquon Barkley Matt Breida Gary Brightwell TE Darren Waller Daniel Bellinger Lawrence Cager QB Daniel Jones Tyrod Taylor Tommy DeVito

The first thing that jumps out is that rookie John Michael Schmitz is listed as the starting center, with Ben Bredeson at left guard. I believe Schmitz will end up in that role, but Bredeson was No. 1 center Saturday and Monday, so that spot is not completely settled.

Bredeson and Josh Ezeudu are also competing at left guard. Bredeson is probably favored to win that job if he isn’t the starting center, but that is hardly a given. It’s kind of silly that the chart lists Ezeudu as a backup at right guard. I haven’t seen him take a snap there yet this summer.

The fact that the Giants list Sterling Shepard as an outside receiver just is confirmation of how deep they are in the slot.

Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Defense Position Player Player Player Position Player Player Player NT Dexter Lawrence Rakeem Nunez-Roches Jordon Riley DT Leonard Williams A'Shawn Robinson Ryder Anderson Rush Kayvon Thibodeaux Oshane Ximines Tomon Fox DE Azeez Ojulari Jihad Ward Tashawn Bower MLB Bobby Okereke Carter Coughlin Troy Brown WILL Darrian Beavers Micah McFadden Cam Brown LCB Adoree' Jackson Tre Hawkins III Rodarius Williams RCB Deonte Banks Amani Oruwariye Darren Evans Slot CB Darnay Holmes Cor'Dale Flott Zyon Gilbert SS Jason Pinnock Dane Belton Bobby McCain FS Xavier McKinney Nick McCloud Gervarrius Owens

What I have done here is listed the positions, like ‘Rush’ and ‘DE’, the way the team has them listed.

Darnay Holmes is shown as the starting slot cornerback, but that is anything but certain.

Darrian Beavers is listed as the starting WILL, and I do believe that is how this will turn out, but he is still competing with Micah McFadden.

Jason Pinnock is listed as the starter at strong safety, and that has been clear for a while when watching practice.

Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Special Teams Position Player Player Player Position Player Player Player LS Casey Kreiter Cameron Lyons H Jamie Gillan P Jamie Gillan PK Graham Gano PR Eric Gray Kalil Pimpleton Jaydon Mickens KOR Gary Brightwell Eric Gray Kalil Pimpleton

The primary thing to note here is rookie running back Eric Gray being listed as the punt returner. He might end up with both the punt and kickoff return jobs.