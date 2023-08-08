 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants unofficial depth chart: John Michael Schmitz, Darrian Beavers, Jason Pinnock with starters

Let’s see what we can learn from this unofficial release

By Ed Valentine
NFL: AUG 01 New York Giants Training Camp Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In advance of Friday evening’s preseason opener against the Detroit Lions, the New York Giants have released their first unofficial depth chart of 2023.

Please remember, this is unofficial. These are generally done by public relations with some input from the coaching staff, and they often don’t match what we see during practice. In what you will read below, that is the case in a few spots.

Let’s go through the chart nonetheless.

Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Offense

Position Player Player Player
Position Player Player Player
WR Isaiah Hodgins Jalin Hyatt Collin Johnson
WR Darius Slayton Sterling Shepard David Sills
Slot Receiver Parris Campbell Cole Beasley Jamison Crowder
RT Evan Neal Matt Peart Devery Hamilton
RG Mark Glowinski Josh Ezeudu Tyre Phillips
C John Michael Schmitz Ben Bredeson Shane Lemieux
LG Ben Bredeson Tyre Phillips Shane Lemieux
LT Andrew Thomas Korey Cunningham Tyre Phillips
RB Saquon Barkley Matt Breida Gary Brightwell
TE Darren Waller Daniel Bellinger Lawrence Cager
QB Daniel Jones Tyrod Taylor Tommy DeVito

The first thing that jumps out is that rookie John Michael Schmitz is listed as the starting center, with Ben Bredeson at left guard. I believe Schmitz will end up in that role, but Bredeson was No. 1 center Saturday and Monday, so that spot is not completely settled.

Bredeson and Josh Ezeudu are also competing at left guard. Bredeson is probably favored to win that job if he isn’t the starting center, but that is hardly a given. It’s kind of silly that the chart lists Ezeudu as a backup at right guard. I haven’t seen him take a snap there yet this summer.

The fact that the Giants list Sterling Shepard as an outside receiver just is confirmation of how deep they are in the slot.

Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Defense

Position Player Player Player
Position Player Player Player
NT Dexter Lawrence Rakeem Nunez-Roches Jordon Riley
DT Leonard Williams A'Shawn Robinson Ryder Anderson
Rush Kayvon Thibodeaux Oshane Ximines Tomon Fox
DE Azeez Ojulari Jihad Ward Tashawn Bower
MLB Bobby Okereke Carter Coughlin Troy Brown
WILL Darrian Beavers Micah McFadden Cam Brown
LCB Adoree' Jackson Tre Hawkins III Rodarius Williams
RCB Deonte Banks Amani Oruwariye Darren Evans
Slot CB Darnay Holmes Cor'Dale Flott Zyon Gilbert
SS Jason Pinnock Dane Belton Bobby McCain
FS Xavier McKinney Nick McCloud Gervarrius Owens

What I have done here is listed the positions, like ‘Rush’ and ‘DE’, the way the team has them listed.

Darnay Holmes is shown as the starting slot cornerback, but that is anything but certain.

Darrian Beavers is listed as the starting WILL, and I do believe that is how this will turn out, but he is still competing with Micah McFadden.

Jason Pinnock is listed as the starter at strong safety, and that has been clear for a while when watching practice.

Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Special Teams

Position Player Player Player
Position Player Player Player
LS Casey Kreiter Cameron Lyons
H Jamie Gillan
P Jamie Gillan
PK Graham Gano
PR Eric Gray Kalil Pimpleton Jaydon Mickens
KOR Gary Brightwell Eric Gray Kalil Pimpleton

The primary thing to note here is rookie running back Eric Gray being listed as the punt returner. He might end up with both the punt and kickoff return jobs.

