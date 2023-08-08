Giants unofficial depth chart: John Michael Schmitz, Darrian Beavers, Jason Pinnock with starters

In advance of Friday evening’s preseason opener against the Detroit Lions, the New York Giants have released their first unofficial depth chart of 2023.
Please remember, this is unofficial. These are generally done by public relations with some input from the coaching staff, and they often don’t match what we see during practice. In what you will read below, that is the case in a few spots.
Let’s go through the chart nonetheless.
Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Offense
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|WR
|Isaiah Hodgins
|Jalin Hyatt
|Collin Johnson
|WR
|Darius Slayton
|Sterling Shepard
|David Sills
|Slot Receiver
|Parris Campbell
|Cole Beasley
|Jamison Crowder
|RT
|Evan Neal
|Matt Peart
|Devery Hamilton
|RG
|Mark Glowinski
|Josh Ezeudu
|Tyre Phillips
|C
|John Michael Schmitz
|Ben Bredeson
|Shane Lemieux
|LG
|Ben Bredeson
|Tyre Phillips
|Shane Lemieux
|LT
|Andrew Thomas
|Korey Cunningham
|Tyre Phillips
|RB
|Saquon Barkley
|Matt Breida
|Gary Brightwell
|TE
|Darren Waller
|Daniel Bellinger
|Lawrence Cager
|QB
|Daniel Jones
|Tyrod Taylor
|Tommy DeVito
The first thing that jumps out is that rookie John Michael Schmitz is listed as the starting center, with Ben Bredeson at left guard. I believe Schmitz will end up in that role, but Bredeson was No. 1 center Saturday and Monday, so that spot is not completely settled.
Bredeson and Josh Ezeudu are also competing at left guard. Bredeson is probably favored to win that job if he isn’t the starting center, but that is hardly a given. It’s kind of silly that the chart lists Ezeudu as a backup at right guard. I haven’t seen him take a snap there yet this summer.
The fact that the Giants list Sterling Shepard as an outside receiver just is confirmation of how deep they are in the slot.
Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Defense
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|NT
|Dexter Lawrence
|Rakeem Nunez-Roches
|Jordon Riley
|DT
|Leonard Williams
|A'Shawn Robinson
|Ryder Anderson
|Rush
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|Oshane Ximines
|Tomon Fox
|DE
|Azeez Ojulari
|Jihad Ward
|Tashawn Bower
|MLB
|Bobby Okereke
|Carter Coughlin
|Troy Brown
|WILL
|Darrian Beavers
|Micah McFadden
|Cam Brown
|LCB
|Adoree' Jackson
|Tre Hawkins III
|Rodarius Williams
|RCB
|Deonte Banks
|Amani Oruwariye
|Darren Evans
|Slot CB
|Darnay Holmes
|Cor'Dale Flott
|Zyon Gilbert
|SS
|Jason Pinnock
|Dane Belton
|Bobby McCain
|FS
|Xavier McKinney
|Nick McCloud
|Gervarrius Owens
What I have done here is listed the positions, like ‘Rush’ and ‘DE’, the way the team has them listed.
Darnay Holmes is shown as the starting slot cornerback, but that is anything but certain.
Darrian Beavers is listed as the starting WILL, and I do believe that is how this will turn out, but he is still competing with Micah McFadden.
Jason Pinnock is listed as the starter at strong safety, and that has been clear for a while when watching practice.
Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Special Teams
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|LS
|Casey Kreiter
|Cameron Lyons
|H
|Jamie Gillan
|P
|Jamie Gillan
|PK
|Graham Gano
|PR
|Eric Gray
|Kalil Pimpleton
|Jaydon Mickens
|KOR
|Gary Brightwell
|Eric Gray
|Kalil Pimpleton
The primary thing to note here is rookie running back Eric Gray being listed as the punt returner. He might end up with both the punt and kickoff return jobs.
