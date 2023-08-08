Live updates from Tuesday’s Giants-Lions joint practice

Practice updates

Will have a detailed practice report later, but biggest takeaway walking off the field is that was the worst the first-team offense has looked all camp. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 8, 2023

Offensive line shuffling continuing.

Ezeudu-Schmitz-Bredeson L-R in the final team period. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 8, 2023

A Saquon Barkley highlight.

Saquon on the move pic.twitter.com/1VgGqJvMyx — New York Giants (@Giants) August 8, 2023

Cager is back on the field for second set of 11/11. https://t.co/wKL5dgPeGG — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 8, 2023

#Giants first-team offense is through two drills against the #Lions defense. The Lions are outplaying the Giants pretty significantly.



Barkley has three runs for very little. Daniel Jones is 1 of 4 with a sack. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 8, 2023

Giants TE Lawrence Cager took unnecessary late hit after making catch in team drills. Walked off slowly and is heading inside with training staff — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 8, 2023

John Michael Schmitz back at center, Ben Bredeson at left guard. That’s the alignment we have seen most often this summer.

Starting interior OL: LG Bredeson, C Schmitz, RG Glowinski. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 8, 2023

Tempers flare quickly. Of course.

Giants WR Jaydon Mickens and Lions S CJ Gardner-Johnson had to be separated while hawing during 1-on-1’s. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 8, 2023

This point about scouting is one we made earlier today.

Coach Brian Daboll said these joint practices will also serve as a good opportunity to scout the Lions’ roster for potential future moves — Matt Citak (@MattCitak) August 8, 2023

Coach Brian Daboll said Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Evan Neal will not practice today — Matt Citak (@MattCitak) August 8, 2023

The New York Giants hold their first of two joint practices with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday in Michigan. Practice begins at 10:30 a.m. ET.

“You get to see different matchups, you get to see different schemes, you’ve been going against the same players for 10 days or 10 practices,” head coach Brian Daboll said on the benefit of a joint practice. “So if you do it the right way, I think it’s a beneficial thing for you.”

