Giants news, 8/8: Joint practices, Daniel Jones, Eric Gray, more headlines

Instead of doing a 53-man roster projection, BBV's Ed Valentine assesses the roster position-by-position as the Giants transition from training camp to preseason mode and head to Michigan for a pair of joint practices with the Detroit Lions.

Valentine gives his thoughts on the unsettled middle of the offensive line, concerns about defensive line depth and where GM Joe Schoen will be looking to add as the start of the regular season grows closer.

Other Giant observations

“I remember at Duke, when I started playing, the attention you get at Duke isn’t nearly what you get here, but reading some of the stuff on social media or from writers, it did used to bother me,” Jones said. “Back then, I remember letting the noise get to me a little bit. Like with anything, the more practice you get at focusing on what you have to do and blocking out everything else, being disciplined in that thought process, the better you get at it. So, over time, I feel like I’ve gotten better at it. Obviously Eli is the best example of what that looks like and how he carried himself, how he practiced that, and he was really good at it.”

Daboll spotlighted Sterling Shepard recently—and not for a good reason

Rookie running back Eric Gray, who is also an option as a returner, has "good short space quickness, good balance, good vision. He's got some good moves in the open field, he's a one-cut guy. A young guy I think has some talent to work with and now we've got to try to develop it. We'll give him ample opportunity in the preseason to return these balls,” said Daboll. Preseason games are the best times to evaluate returners because they can get live reps. "You'd like it to be as windy as possible. Obviously, it won't be this week, but yeah, you try to put him in as many different situations as you can. That's a lonely spot back there,” stated Daboll.

Jalin Hyatt is looking like a steal for Giants New York's third-round receiver has been turning heads with his performance at training camp. While he was expected to be a legit speed weapon within Brian Daboll's offense, his route-running is much further along than what was initially thought. That sets up the possibility for Hyatt to be even more than simply a downfield threat. That said, Hyatt did say that the team GPS tracked him running 24 mph during practice. For reference, Tyreek Hill has the in-game record at 23.24 mph.

Which veteran is closer to the chopping block than most fans believe?

Carroll: Slot cornerback Darnay Holmes feels like the name to watch as he rotates through the first team and beyond. He’s even taken reps as the third-string corner. But beyond just his play, this is a move that could make financial sense for the Giants as they look to scratch together enough cap space to make it through the season. Cutting or trading Holmes would create $2.7 million in savings.

It only took a few practices for Daniel Jones to make Waller his top target, and he’s been borderline unstoppable. Waller had a 107-catch, 1,196-yard, nine-touchdown season the last time he had a fully healthy season. The Giants feel like they’ve seen that version of him so far.

“[Waller] has great hands, can run routes like a regular wideout, can run all the routes,’’ safety Xavier McKinney said. “Pretty much he can do everything. Being as big as he is, you don’t see guys that big that can move like that. So, it makes him special. It makes him a tough cover every time.”

Parris Campbell talks about playing with a quarterback who is the same age for the first time

Parris Campbell on his chemistry with Daniel Jones



Campbell is excited to watch this Giants’ receiving group reach their potential as a new season gets underway.

“I think it's going to be tough [for defenses]. We’ve got guys across the board,” Campbell said. “Obviously, the one that sticks out is (tight end) Darren Waller. He's going to be one of those guys that gets a lot of attention. We’ll have game plans for that, and like I said, we’ve got a lot of different pieces, a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things. So, it's going to be tough, but I'm excited. I'm excited for the season and excited for what’s to come.”

Chris Simms explains why Evan Neal is a crucial piece for a New York Giants offensive line that has a chance to be dominant.

It’s rookie second-round pick John Michael Schmitz Jr. against veteran Ben Bredeson for center. This is likely to determine the starter at two positions. If Schmitz wins the job, Bredeson likely starts at left guard. Schmitz and Bredeson alternated days as the first-team center early in camp. Now this battle will likely be decided in the padded practices and preseason games.

Left Guard: Rich Seubert (90.7) Seubert, although he played five seasons before the PFF era, let up just five sacks from 2006 through 2010 before retiring. That helped him post an 80.0-plus grade in each of those five campaigns on record. Undrafted out of Western Illinois, Seubert spent his entire career with the Giants and was one of eight guards to earn a 90.0-plus overall grade from 2006 to 2010.

If the Lions choose to roster six players at edge, Julian Okwara, Romeo’s little brother, would likely be the odd man out. A 2020 third-round pick out of Notre Dame, the younger Okwara has experience playing defensive end and outside linebacker. He has some upside as a pass rusher but simply hasn’t put it all together. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, there might not be a future between the two sides.

This week’s opponent

LIONS RE-VAMPED SECONDARY

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley present a unique challenge to Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn with their ability to make plays both in the run game and the pass game. Glenn is trying to get a secondary with a lot of new pieces up to speed and comfortable playing with one another over the next few weeks before the regular-season opener against Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and the league's most dynamic passing attack when they travel to Kansas City for the opening game of the 2023 NFL season. It will be a good sign they're trending that way if we see a lot of hands on footballs and balls on the ground over the next two days.

The Lions are one of the hottest teams in the NFC, but somehow Jared Goff is still flying under the radar. Goff had the third-best season of his career in 2022 from a yardage standpoint, throwing for 4,438. He also threw for 29 touchdowns, the second-most of his career, while tossing just seven interceptions. On top of that, Goff has an offensive mastermind pulling the strings. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson turned down head coaching interviews to stay with Detroit this season, citing the fact that they’re building something really special.

Detroit Lions: Linebacker

Entering camp, linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard declared an open competition for the starting roles. No. 18 overall pick Jack Campbell joins Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez in the fight for the first-team spots. Campbell has looked like a starter so far, trying to help a defense that allowed 5.22 yards per carry in 2022 — third-worst in the league.

David Montgomery is typically the first running back with the offense, though Jahmyr Gibbs gets plenty of reps, too. Consider them co-starters in the backfield. Given Gibbs’ receiving skills, I’d expect the snap distribution to look pretty similar. The Lions can even play them together.

An upgraded running game and an improving defense should position the Detroit Lions for an NFC North title and possibly much more in 2023, according to Mike Martz.

