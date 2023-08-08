Video: How does Jalin Hyatt’s usage at Tennessee translate to the Giants?

After day two of the NFL draft, GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll represented the New York Giants in a press conference. Daboll was asked specifically about Jalin Hyatt, the 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner whose criticism revolved around a limited route tree.

“I think he’s a good player...he runs some of the routes that we run here...a little bit like Gabe (Davis), how it might translate. But again, everything is new for him. He’s a young guy, we’ll throw him in the mix with the other receivers and let those guys compete it out.”

It’s only training camp, but Hyatt has seized the spotlight. His speed rivals almost anyone in the NFL, and he has consistently made impactful plays in team periods. His concentration, tracking, and hands have been exceptional.

I went through some of last year’s Tennessee film and assembled similarities that the 2022 Coach of the Year may have been referencing. Here’s a video detailing what I found: