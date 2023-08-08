Giants’ WR Wan’Dale Robinson could be back sooner than expected — Joe Schoen

New York Giants general manager said Monday that wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson could be back from his torn ACL sooner that expected. On the Zach Gelb Show, Schoen said Robinson could “probably [be] returning to practice here in a week or so.”

Robinson suffered his injury at the end of a career-best nine-catch, 100-yard performance Week 11 against the Detroit Lions. The 2022 second-round pick is on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and the expectation has been that Robinson would likely start the season there.

If Robinson, who caught 23 passes in six games during his injury-shortened rookie season, is ready to begin the regular season that would make it more difficult for players like Sterling Shepard, Cole Beasley, Jamison Crowder, and Collin Johnson to make the 53-man roster.

“We’re excited about him [Robinson] and [tight end] Daniel Bellinger in Year 2,” Schoen said.

Daniel Jones still has ‘high ceiling’

Schoen gave the Giants’ quarterback a four-year, $160 million contract during the offseason.

“Ultimately his job is to win games, and he did that for us last year,” Schoen said. “He’s got the size, he’s got the arm strength, he’s athletic, he can gain yards with his feet, he can make all the throws. He carried the team when it mattered most in the fourth quarter. “He’s got all the physical talent, he’s wired the right way, he’s one of the hardest workers on the team. When you take the traits that he has along with his habits I think there’s a high ceiling there.”

Schoen expects the continuity of a second year in the Giants’ offense with Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka, and the upgraded receiving weapons, to bring more out of Jones in 2023.

“It was a little bit of a revolving door last year and he was still able to perform at a high level despite the constant change,” he said. “I think you’re going to see the best version of Daniel Jones this year.”

Andrew Thomas’ snub

Schoen was disappointed that the Giants’ left tackle wasn’t voted to the NFL Top 100 players list by his peers.

“I was surprised to see that,” Schoen said. “He played at a high level for us last year.”