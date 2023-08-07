Giants host DT Chris Wormley for visit, per report

The New York Giants, thin on the defensive line despite veteran defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson coming off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Monday, reportedly hosted Chris Wormley for a visit on Monday.

Wormley, 29, was a third-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2017. He spent three seasons playing for the Ravens, where current Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale was an assistant, and was defensive coordinator form 2018-2021.

Wormley started 15 games in three seasons with Baltimore.

In 2021, he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers and had a career year with 7.0 of his 11.0 career sacks. Wormley played 13 games last season, but had surgery in December for a torn ACL.

In all, Wormley has played in 80 regular-season games with 30 starts.

The Giants still have second-year defensive tackle D.J. Davidson on the PUP list, and Ryder Anderson will miss a couple of weeks with a triceps injury. Head coach Brian Daboll also said defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches was held out of Monday’s practice with a groin injury.