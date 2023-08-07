Giants’ roster moves: OL Marcus McKethan, DT A’Shawn Robinson activated off PUP list

The New York Giants announced Monday morning that they are activating defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson and offensive lineman Marcus McKethan off of the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. The two players have passed their physicals.

Robinson, who the Giants signed in free agency earlier this year, has been working back from ta meniscus tear that ended his 2022 season in November. He is a stout run defender and is expected to play a significant role in a Giants’ defense that struggled against the run in 2022.

McKethan tore his ACL a year ago and the announcement comes a year and a day after he was placed on the IR in last year’s training camp (He tore his ACL on Aug. 5 of last year and was officially placed on IR the following day).

The Giants have struggled with injuries that have stressed the depth the along their offensive and defensive lines so far in camp. Adding Robinson and McKethan will help bolster their depth and add competition for the final roster.