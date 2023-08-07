Live updates from Saturday’s Giants training camp practice: Day 10

Look, a player visit!

Veteran DL Chris Wormley is visiting the Giants today, per source. Seventh-year veteran with 31 career starts spent his first three seasons with Wink Martindale in Baltimore. He set a career high with seven sacks for the Steelers in 2021. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 7, 2023

Lineup notes

Is the center position not settled yet? It looked like rookie John Michael Schmitz had won that competition with Ben Bredeson, but maybe not just yet.

Position battles update. Starters during the 10th camp practice:



• C: Bredeson (second straight day. Not settled yet?)



• LG: Ezeudu (second straight day)



• RG Glowinski



• ILB2: McFadden



• Slot CB: Flott (also some Adoree’) — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 7, 2023

Camp visitors

Heres Ronnie Lott at #Giants practice with Leonard Williams and assistant DL coach Bryan Cox. Williams is longtime boyfriend of Lott’s daughter Hailey pic.twitter.com/PJXfYyeR8m — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) August 7, 2023

Julian Edelman is here. He’s in street clothes so don’t think the Giants are signing another slot WR. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 7, 2023

Injury updates

Defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (groin) won’t practice Monday. Right tackle Evan Neal (concussion) remains in the protocol, but will travel to Detroit for joint practices.

Roster moves

The Giants get reinforcements for both lines.

OL Marcus McKethan and DT A'Shawn Robinson passed their physicals and will come off PUP list. pic.twitter.com/LvKnDk3gjr — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) August 7, 2023

The New York Giants will hold a brief walk-through practice Monday from 10-11 a.m. before heading to Detroit for a par of joint practices Tuesday and Wednesday against the Detroit Lions. Fans are no longer allowed to attend practices in East Rutherford, N.J.

The two teams will play a preseason game Friday night.

Coach Brian Daboll speaks to media at 9:30.

Tracker

More camp coverage

