Andrew Thomas snubbed from NFL Top 100 list

New York Giants’ Second-Team All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas being snubbed from the NFL Top 100 players, voted on by the players themselves, calls into serious question just how well players can actually evaluate their peers.

Sorry, but if Thomas — one of the best players in the sport at left tackle, one of the most important positions — doesn’t belong on that list then I don’t know anything about a sport I have watched all of my life and covered professionally since 2007.

It’s ridiculous.

I know it’s ‘just a list,’ and I know I shouldn’t get all worked up about it. I can’t help it, though. If the players in the NFL don’t know that Thomas is among the best 100 of them then I question what they are looking. Or their objectivity in voting for the players on the list.

There are five tackles on the list. They are:

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (98); Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans (85), Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins (83); Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles (41); Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers (14).

I would argue that Thomas is as good or better than Wirfs, Tunsil, and Armstead. For Johnson and Williams, the rankings are career achievement awards and still valid based on their current level of play.

Still, how is Thomas not on this list and someone like Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is? Or running back Jamaal Williams, who crept over 1,000 yards rushing (1,066) for the first time in a mostly pedestrian six-year career in 2022. Williams is No. 95. DeAndre Hopkins (No. 90) is on this list. He’s played 19 games and caught 110 passes over the last two seasons.

I’m not going to go on and on, but Thomas is a better player than a lot of guys on this list.

This list, really, is largely a popularity or name recognition list.

If Saquon Barkley is No. 31, and I agree with BBV’s Rivka Boord that while Barkley belongs on the list he most certainly should not be that high, and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is No. 28, Thomas absolutely belongs.

But, it’s just a list. It really doesn’t matter, except as something to get worked up about.

So, Giants fans, are you as annoyed as I am that Thomas does not have a spot on the list?