Giants news, 8/7: BBV livestream on YouTube this morning

New York Giants headlines for Monday

By Ed Valentine
/ new

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Special livestream

Ed will be hosting a livestream on the Big Blue View YouTube channel at 9:30 a.m. ET. Join by clicking the player below, and please come with questions. The idea is for me to talk about what the viewers/listeners want to discuss.

From Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Darren Waller racking up the superlatives at first Giants training camp | FOX Sports

Giants teammates can't stop raving about new tight end Darren Waller, and what he's done — and will do — for their offense.

Would Giants actually start Adoree’ Jackson at slot cornerback? - nj.com

The Giants are tinkering with this in training camp.

Giants' Daniel Bellinger not worried about role with Darren Waller

Tucked into an eventful season for the Giants in 2022 was a solid NFL debut for Bellinger, a fourth-round pick out of San Diego State.

Matt Peart can make case to Giants as he steps in for Evan Neal

When right tackle Evan Neal exited the Giants’ training camp session Friday with a concussion, Matt Peart slid into his spot with the first unit.

Giants stock report: Who’s rising and who’s falling halfway through training camp - The Athletic

A pair of rookies are off to fast starts, and some veterans in the secondary look like they're losing their grip on roster spots.

Ex-Giant Blake Martinez accused of scamming Pokemon card collectors

Blake Martinez might've taken "Gotta Catch 'Em All" too literally.

John Michael Schmitz appears set as Giants' starting center

After some early alternating, Schmitz, the rookie second-round draft pick from Minnesota, has been repeatedly assigned to work with the starters.

