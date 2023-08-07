Giants news, 8/7: BBV livestream on YouTube this morning

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants teammates can't stop raving about new tight end Darren Waller, and what he's done — and will do — for their offense.

The Giants are tinkering with this in training camp.

Tucked into an eventful season for the Giants in 2022 was a solid NFL debut for Bellinger, a fourth-round pick out of San Diego State.

When right tackle Evan Neal exited the Giants’ training camp session Friday with a concussion, Matt Peart slid into his spot with the first unit.

A pair of rookies are off to fast starts, and some veterans in the secondary look like they're losing their grip on roster spots.

Blake Martinez might've taken "Gotta Catch 'Em All" too literally.

After some early alternating, Schmitz, the rookie second-round draft pick from Minnesota, has been repeatedly assigned to work with the starters.

