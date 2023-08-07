Giants training camp week in review: Plays, quotes of the week

The New York Giants continue their march through training camp as they prepare for joint practices with the Detroit Lions ahead of their first preseason game on Friday. I’m looking forward to Kayvon Thibodeaux reuniting with his former Oregon teammate Penei Sewell, as well as, hopefully, healthy, beneficial competition for the Giants.
Young players like Jalin Hyatt, John Michael Schmitz, Deonte Banks, Tre Hawkins III, and others will now face non-teammates for the first time in their professional careers. Hyatt’s done nothing but impress at training camp, and his explosive playmaking ability allowed him to play among the stars:
Jalin Hyatt has flown at camp.— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 4, 2023
Let the rookie see what spring is like on Jupiter and Mars pic.twitter.com/PuvSpcZvMM
Ol’ Blue Eyes didn’t perform the song for the 21-year-old, but Hyatt is certainly flying early in training camp. On a side note, Daniel Jones nearly overthrew him on the first clip; that was a missile, and an excellent job by Hyatt to track it into his hands. Here is another catch from earlier in camp that started the steady drumbeat that’s thundering through East Rutherford:
Beautiful ball placement from Daniel Jones on the sideline to rookie Jalin Hyatt— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) July 31, 2023
Magnificent feet, concentration, and awareness from Hyatt to secure the pass. pic.twitter.com/X0LCq2Z7bt
Nate Burleson would be proud of this toe drag swag from the rookie. Other wide receivers have made impressions at camp as well. Hyatt’s speed is still a topic at camp, and he has reportedly clocked 24 miles per hour several times:
This is insane if true...— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) July 30, 2023
Tyreek Hill's max speed last year was 21.8 MPH
Jaylen Waddle's was 22.5 MPH https://t.co/wfoogsv54d
Game situations are different than running around in a helmet and shoulder pads, but 24 MPH is nothing to scoff at. The Giants inability to create explosive plays through the passing game last season was their primary offensive issue. Not only does Hyatt have the ability to win deep to create explosive plays, but the quick accelearting stretch element to his game will open opportunities for his teammates to seize.
Hyatt isn’t the only wide receiver making plays in camp. Veteran Jamison Crowder has flashed route savvy and good hands operating out of the slot:
Jamison Crowder showing dexterity by plucking a pass out of the air with one hand pic.twitter.com/5Uu47wkkSU— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) July 31, 2023
Sterling Shepard is another veteran who is now healthy and moving around well at camp. I loved seeing Shepard move with deceptive purpose while maintaining his explosive short area quickness:
It’s excellent to see Sterling Shepard moving around like this again— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 3, 2023
He’s always been an underrated route runner with the short area quickness to shake defenders as he does in the clip above.
Credit to @TheGiantTakePod
pic.twitter.com/2ab9uILYwN
David Sills created ample inside separation against starting CB Adoree’ Jackson with this diamond release:
David Sills w/ the Diamond release— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 3, 2023
Excellent vs. Press defenders that are head up or inside-shade; must sell vertical outside release to open DBs hips
3 hard steps at a 45 degree angle
stay square, sell fade with hips
Cross face, win inside
pic.twitter.com/V0QOSOEwOv
Diamond releases are best against defensive backs with an inside shade and the receiver is attempting to run a slant. The receiver takes three hard steps on a 45-degree-angle, attacking outside to force the defensive back to open his face and provide an angle of entry to the inside. We see this above; Sills moved Jackson off his inside platform by selling the outside vertical release. By staying square and selling the fade, Sills read Jackson’s hips and waited for them to open before crossing the defensive backs face and winning the rep.
This is an impressive kick-step crossover release from Cole Beasley, who appears to still have ample explosiveness despite being 34:
Beasley used a kick-step crossover vs. Darnay Holmes— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) July 30, 2023
Beasley's back foot came behind his front - a technique best used when the DB isn't right in your face, but a few yards off
It's a good way to load your hips, stay balanced, and keep your feet underneath you before entering… pic.twitter.com/NRqbk8eO6I
Here’s a breakdown from the tweet:
Beasley used a kick-step crossover vs. Darnay Holmes
Beasley’s back foot came behind his front - a technique best used when the DB isn’t right in your face, but a few yards off
It’s a good way to load your hips, stay balanced, and keep your feet underneath you before entering the crossover - keep everything tight allows one to be more explosive
Beasley delayed and slid to the outside, similar, but more truncated, to a slide release...this gets Holmes influenced outside
What I’m most impressed by is the micro-movements of Cole Beasley on the release. His hips give nothing away - or, as Shakira said, they don’t lie - but his arms, hands, head, shoulders, and how he drops his weight at the break mask his intentions and are sudden
One more thing; he uses his hands excellently on the release. What a WR does with his feet sets up how effectively he can use his hands
Outside hand contacts the back of Holmes’ tricep, and the separation is immediately created
Very sudden, very quick for 34 years old
Teach tape technique from Beasley in, of course, a one-on-one situation.
I also want to include this route by Chris Myarick against rookie seventh-round pick Gervarrius Owens. The move at the top of the break by Myarick was impressive for a player fighting for a roster spot. Myarick was on the Giants under Joe Judge; he’s gritty, can block, and has 10 catches for 82 yards with two touchdowns as a Giant. Here’s the clip:
Great physical job by Chris Myarick to fight through the Gervarrius Owens' contact and finish with a contested catch away from his frame.— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 3, 2023
Impressive break at the top of the route by Myarick to create more separation to the inside.
Not only does he execute the head/shoulders… pic.twitter.com/JotF2LAv6x
First-round rookie Deonte Banks hasn’t experienced the same success early in camp as Hyatt but did have this beautiful pass defended against Darius Slayton:
Good PBU by Banks vs. Slayton— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) July 31, 2023
Coach Henderson would be proud of the technique. To that side of the field, play through the catch point with your left hand to have body positioning/contact with your right if you don't locate the football in the air
Banks got his eyes on the… pic.twitter.com/BWharK3wfF
This is the technique that defensive backs’ coach Jerome Henderson teaches to properly knock passes out of the air while having control of a receiver if the defensive back misses the football. Henderson discussed this technique after a brutal Philadelphia loss in 2020 when safety Jabrill Peppers failed to execute against - of course - Boston Scott on a go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute left in the game. Just to rub salt in the wounds of all of us:
Henderson was critical but not mean of the mistake, and Peppers displayed compunction over the error. Henderson is also teaching young cornerback Tre Hawkins III this technique:
Split release by Smith inside— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 1, 2023
Tre Hawkins III is all over this break with subtle contact…gets that mit into the catch point without crazy contact on the WR w/ the ball near
Stay in phase, be annoying, and finish the play
@TheGiantTakePod
pic.twitter.com/sxl494JLn8
The young Old Dominion product is a bit grabby upon heavy micro-cut, albeit he doesn’t sustain the hold for very long. Still, we see the disruption and stickiness in coverage throughout this play, and many others.
Beautiful push-pull to swim here by Leonard Williams— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 1, 2023
Credit @Giants
pic.twitter.com/B9DPOlMiOr
The Giants are utlizing rep-management to ensure their aging, or more frequently injured, players are healthy. Leonard Williams is one of those players who have received consecutive practices off. If Williams can stay healthy under the tutelage of Andre Patterson, and the current version of Dexter Lawrence, with Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari developing, then their pass-rush may far exceed what we saw last season. Beautiful push-pull swim against Mark Glowinski above.
pic.twitter.com/vsigup6o0d— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 4, 2023
Great job by Ben Bredeson to absorb Rakeem Nunez-Roches’ power on the bull-rush
Bredeson made initial contact, sat back on his hips, anticipated the swim, and shifted himself to negate separation
Impressive 1v1 rep
Credit to @TheGiantTakePod
Ben Bredeson dictates the play by making initial contact against Rakeem Nunez-Roches. Love how Bredeson mirrors the defender in one-on-one trench drills that are advantageous to the defense.
Here are two tweets, X’s...I’m not certain what we’re calling them, but here’s two Elons that feature a pair of plays; the first are Adoree’ Jackson and Carter Coughlin knocking down two separate passes and the second are two plays of Kayvon Thibodeaux against Andrew Thomas in team period:
Adoree' Jackson and Carter Coughlin knocking passes down in training camp— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 6, 2023
Upload via @Giants YT pic.twitter.com/JGzUn8uoHr
Two plays of Kayon Thibodeaux vs. Andrew Thomas from training camp— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 6, 2023
Upload via @Giants YT pic.twitter.com/wJY6cWnE9h
On the first play, Thibodeaux picks up his back foot and quickly plants it outside of Thomas’ frame to subtly sell outside, but Thiboeaux promptly exploded off his outside foot and shot through the inside shoulder of Thomas. The star left tackle’s foot was outside of his own frame, hindering the amount of explosion he could generate through the ground to close the inside. Thibodeaux landed an outside long-arm which also put Thomas more vertical than horizontal, which created a lane to the inside. Left guard Josh Ezeudu was occupied, so the path into the pocket was available.
However, and this is one of the many reasons to love Andrew Thomas, the tackle redirects his weight and sinks his backside, while taking two short steps with his outside foot to better oriente his hips to seal the inside. Thomas’ timing on contact was exceptional; once Thibodeaux removed his long arm and started charging forward toward Daniel Jones, Thomas sank his center of gravity, got both paws on Thibodeaux and exploded low-to-high through the outside shoulder of Thibodeaux.
Thomas positioned himself well to give Jones more time. The quarterback decided to run it and a defender from the other side would have sacked him, and Thibodeaux may have as well. The second year edge violently threw his outside arm upward to thwart Thomas’ attempted checkmate. In doing so, he created separation, turned his back to Thomas giving the tackle no meaningful surface area to contact, and Thibodeaux ultimately won the rep.
On the next play, Thomas anchored Thibodeaux’s bull rush and Jones quickly got the football out of his hand.
Lawrence Cager joined the #Giants ahead of the Seattle game— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 3, 2023
Mike Kafka immediately schemed plays to capitalize on the mismatch presented by a former WR playing TE
Now think of Mike Kafka's experience in Kansas City with Travis Kelce and picture Darren Waller in Cager's role,… pic.twitter.com/gTKczjPOrm
The Giants coaching staff showed their ideas on how to leverage an athletic tight end last season when they signed Lawrence Cager. Now, with the addition of Darren Waller, the idea of mismatching tight ends against safeties and linebackers becomes more appetizing. Above are several plays the Giants designed for Cager.
The Giants made a recent roster move; they waived WR Jeff Smith a signed 2022 UDFA IDL Donovan Jeter from Michigan. Here’s his one tackle from last season:
The #Giants sign IDL/NT Donovan Jeter and waive/injured WR Jeff Smith— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 4, 2023
Interesting notes about Jeter
- 6'3, 325-pounds
- 2022 UDFA out of Michigan (lol)
- 18 snaps played for WAS last season
- 688 college snaps; 13 total pressures
- 22 total stops, 25 solo tackles (@PFF)
Jeter… pic.twitter.com/qKbB7J7GG4
Interviews
Below are several interviews with Giants personnel. Some of the clips have highlights overlayed on them, but they’re all insightful.
Joe Schoen was on the @richeisen show earlier today.— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 4, 2023
The two had a very interesting discussion about Saquon Barkley and the contract situation. Here's that snippet. #Giants pic.twitter.com/5067NYWWCr
Elite exchange from #Giants great Shaun O'Hara and Andrew Thomas— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 5, 2023
They discuss different techniques vs. certain alignments, hand usage, and the importance of hip/feet orientation, plus more
Great job by the @Giants social team putting this together. It can be found on YouTube pic.twitter.com/KAS4JITq8P
Great interview by @MadelynBurke with rookie WR Jalin Hyatt— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 5, 2023
They discuss his speed (multiple 24 MPH ), the importance of consistency, and the mystery around who is actually the faster receiver in the #Giants WR room
Upload via @Giants YouTube pic.twitter.com/wQQOotXJXX
Coach Daboll was interviewed by @BobPapa_NFL on the @Giants YouTube— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 5, 2023
They discuss training camp, the rookie's progressions, and much more pic.twitter.com/ikbdLXOrCz
John Michael Schmitz made a funny pic.twitter.com/3vWDqM95x3— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 5, 2023
John Michael Schmitz was asked by @bigblueview about facing D. Lawrence— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 5, 2023
"Dex is a great player...perfect my craft; learn from him, and at the end of the day, get better"
He then discussed his on-field temperament as a player and how it differs from his off-field personality pic.twitter.com/UPE7qv4LYh
Azeez Ojulari discussed his return to health and the impact of stretching/yoga— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 5, 2023
He also talked about expectations and the creative blitzes of Wink Martindale
Upload via @Giants YouTube#Giants pic.twitter.com/SqdXwE6GK5
Brian Daboll discussed what he looks for in one-on-ones and the importance of resilience after a mistake— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 4, 2023
Questions by @Patricia_Traina
Video via @Giants YT pic.twitter.com/3PoCcacv9Y
Brian Daboll, again, on the importance of keeping players and coaches on their toes through training camp— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 4, 2023
He certainly subscribes to the SIX P's:
Proper Planning Prevents Piss Poor Performance
Upload via @Giants YT pic.twitter.com/AnNr6lCxgw
Brian Daboll found a bit he likes.— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 1, 2023
Third reference in as many days lol pic.twitter.com/uijp0EGiyV
Adoree' Jackson discussed the idea of him handling slot (nickel) duties with the ascension of #Giants 6th round pick Tre Hawkins III— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 3, 2023
The more options, the better...upload via @Giants YT pic.twitter.com/49E3I13MNw
Adoree' Jackson on the #Giants WR room and the early impact of rookie third-round pick Jalin Hyatt— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 3, 2023
Upload via @Giants YouTube pic.twitter.com/ksFBtHwKvv
TE Daniel Bellinger discussed the positive influence Darren Waller has on and off the field for the #Giants— Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 1, 2023
Upload via @Giants YT pic.twitter.com/TWpgy5SFOu
Loading comments...