Live updates from Saturday’s Giants training camp practice: Day 9

Fans get to attend practice for the final time in East Rutherford, N.J. on Saturday as New York Giants continue their training cap with a 5 p.m. ET session that is expected to be fully-padded.

The Giants will be off on Sunday. They will practice Monday without fans in attendance, and will then head to Detroit for joint practices Tuesday and Wednesday with the Detroit Lions prior to Friday’s preseason opener against the Lions.

Head coach Brian Daboll will speak to media at 4:30 p.m.

Injury notes

Right tackle Evan Neal won’t practice after entering the concussion protocol on Friday. Defensive tackle Leonard Williams had rest days on Thursday and Friday. We will see if he practices Saturday evening.

