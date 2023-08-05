Giants news, 8/5: John Michael Schmitz on his role, Jeff Smith waived, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

John Michael Schmitz not counting on starting

Rookie center John Michael Schmitz has been practicing exclusively with the first team for several days now. Schmitz, though, said Friday he is not making any assumptions about his role.

“I mean, no jobs are won, what day are we on? What practice? I mean we are just a couple of practices into fall camp,” Schmitz said. “Right now, my main focus is just to continue to keep getting better each and every day and gain that trust with that o-line room and that offense to just prove that I can be out there, and I can make the calls and just be urgent with it.”

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Waller has been close to unstoppable so far at training camp. The Giants have big plans for their new tight end, for whom they traded a third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. “He has done a good job since he’s been here,” coach Brian Daboll said over the weekend. “We are trying him on some new things. He’s been a productive player…” Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka are concocting all kinds of plans, trying everything with the 6-foot-6, 245-pound tight end. “I see that, yeah. There's puttin' the tight end in -- a lot more positions than maybe they did last year,” Waller told ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio. “'Cause I've run routes from every position that could possibly be on the field in the few years that I've been a starter and been a contributor. So, I believe that I add a different element that, you know, may force a defense to have a different type of focus, which opens things up for all the other playmakers on the team.”

