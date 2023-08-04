Giants roster moves: WR Jeff Smith waived, DT Donovan Jeter signed

The New York Giants on Friday waived wide receiver Jeff Smith with an injury designation, replacing him on the 90-man roster with defensive tackle Donavan Jeter.

Smith, signed in the offseason as a free agent after four seasons with the New York Jets, suffered a knee injury early in training camp and had not practiced in several days.

Jeter, a 6-foot-3, 325-pound nose tackle played in one game for the Washington Commanders last season. He made one tackle. Jeter went undrafted out of Michigan.

Jeter, 24, was in training camp with the Chicago Bears. He was waived earlier in the week.

The Giants are scrambling for defensive line help due to injuries.

Defensive tackles A’Shawn Robinson and D.J. Davidson are on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, Ryder Anderson suffered a triceps injury on Thursday with no timetable given for how long he will be out, and Leonard Williams did not practice Thursday or Friday, with “rest” being given as the reason.