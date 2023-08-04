Giants news, 8/4: Joe Schoen on Saquon Barkley, player workouts, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Joe Schoen: Relationship with Saquon Barkley ‘good’

Giants general manager Joe Schoen was a guest on the Rich Eisen Show on Thursday. He said his relationship with running back Saquon Barkley is good after their hard-fought contract negotiation.

Listen to the entire interview below.

Giants work out pair of wide receivers

Wide receiver Jeff Smith has missed a couple of practices recently with a knee injury. On Thursday, the Giants worked out a couple of receivers who could be potential replacements should Smith’s injury keep him out for a while.

Per Aaron Wilson, the Giants worked out Jontre Kirklin and D.J. Montgomery.

Kirklin, 24, is a 6-foot, 184-pound player from LSU who was briefly on the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad last season. He had 15 receptions for 253 yards and four touchdowns in five games for the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks before suffering a chest injury that ended his season.

Montgomery, 6-foot, 201 pounds, is 26 years old. He caught three passes in three games for the New York Jets in 2021. He spent part of last season on the Houston Texans’ practice squad.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Saquon Barkley makes the list, but I’m not sure “thin ice” is an appropriate way to describe Barkley’s standing with the Giants.

Ranking NFL's 11 Best Safeties of All-Time | The 33rd Team

Emlen Tunnell of the Giants checks in at No. 11.

Emlen Tunnell was one of the greatest safeties to play the game. He played 14 years, 11 with the New York Giants in a career that ended in 1961. He was the first Black player signed by the Giants, the first Black player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and (according to Tunnell’s 1975 obituary in The New York Times) the first Black person hired to a coaching position in the NFL’s modern era. In 1952, Tunnell gained more yards (923) on interceptions and kickoff returns than the NFL rushing leader did running the ball. He earned the nickname “offense on defense.” Tunnell was selected All-NFL four times and played in nine Pro Bowls.

“For me, personally, I don’t try to get into outside noise, but as a player, as a human, that’s just nature, I’m gonna see it,’’ Campbell said. “I was kind of just wrote off a little bit. I’m not here saying I’m the best thing, but I know I’m a good player. I know what I can do and what I bring to this team. I am confident in myself. Yeah, the injury bug caught me for the first three years, but I got a lot of ball to play. I’m just excited for the opportunity. It’s a breath of fresh air to be with these guys.’’

“He didn’t tell me what my role was going to be,’’ Beasley said. “There were no promises made. You’re going to have to earn everything you get, and I respect that.’’ Asked about his opportunity in the slot for the Giants, Beasley said: “I want to be whatever they need me to be and just help this team win. It still would be nice to get a Super Bowl. That’s really the ultimate goal. Whether I have to play 50 plays or 10 … I’ll do whatever they ask me.’’.

"I'm not going to face a tight end like Waller any other given Sunday. So this is the best work. He's the best in the country."

Eric Edholm lists Giants’ wide receiver Sterling Shepard here. Thing is, Shepard has played so little the last two years he doesn’t have a starting job to lose. He has a roster spot to earn.

