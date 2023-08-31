Xavier McKinney won’t get new deal during season — Joe Schoen

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen reiterated on Thursday his prior stance that the Giants will not look to extend the contract of safety Xavier McKinney, who is in the final year of his four-year rookie contract, during the upcoming season.

“Unless something changes. I mean I, I don’t wanna say, I’ll never say never, but as of right now, that’s the plan,” Schoen said.

Schoen said he has spoken with McKinney, but refused to share any details.

“I’ll keep that between X and I,” Schoen said. “We had a conversation. I’ll keep that between us.”

McKinney, 24, is a 2020 second-round pick. As such, he does not have a fifth-year option and can be a free agent next offseason should he not reach a new deal with the Giants before free agency.

McKinney’s four-year deal is worth $8.391 million. His cap hit for 2023 is $2.669 million, per Over The Cap.

McKinney missed 10 games as a rookie with a fractured foot and eight games last season due to a severe hand injury suffered in a bye week accident in Cabo. He did have an excellent 2021 season with five interceptions and 10 passes defensed.

Over The Cap currently shows the Giants with $5.175 million in cap space.

Schoen also said that at this point he does not intend to renegotiate the contract of defensive tackle Leonard Williams. In the final year of a three-year, $63 million contract, Williams carries a $32.26 million cap hit this season. Only quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes ($39.693 million) and Ryan Tannehill ($36.6 million) have larger cap hits.