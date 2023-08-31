Giants add 4 players to complete practice squad

The New York Giants completed their initial 16-player practice squad on Tuesday by announcing the signings of four players who spent training camp with other organizations.

The players signed were running back Taiwan Jones, offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, wide receiver Dennis Houston and tight end Tyree Jackson.

Jones, 35, is in his 13th NFL season. A 2011 fourth-round pick by the then-Oakland Raiders, he has spent six seasons with the Raiders, five with the Buffalo Bills and one with the Houston Texans.

Jones has only 53 carries for 223 yards, and 19 receptions for 260 yards over his career. He has extensive kickoff return experience, and played more than 300 special teams snaps for the Bills in each of the past two seasons.

Mayfield, 23, was a third-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. He started 16 games at left guard for the Falcons in 2021, and missed the 2022 season with a back injury. Mayfield was a collegiate tackle at Michigan thrust into Atlanta’ starting lineup at guard in 2021 due to injuries.

Mayfield had a 47.7 Pro Football Focus grade in 2021, just 27.6 as a pass blocker. He surrendered 11 sacks and 57 pressures that season, with a pass-blocking efficiency score of just 94.2.

Houston, 24, played in two games for Dallas last season and caught two passes for 16 yards.

Jackson, formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles, was a college quarterback at Buffalo. Jackson originally signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted player in 2019, beginning his career at quarterback. He played in 14 games over the past two seasons after converting to tight end in Philadelphia.

Full practice squad

DT Ryder Anderson

LB Darrian Beavers

DB Alex Cook

QB Tommy DeVito

DB Gemon Green

LB Dyontae Johnson

TE Ryan Jones

WR Cole Beasley

DB Amani Oruwariye

OT Tyre Phillips

LB Oshane Ximines

LB Tomon Fox

RB Taiwan Jones

OL Jalen Mayfield

WR Denis Houston

TE Tyree Jackson