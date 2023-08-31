Giants news, 8/31: Practice squad signings, Wan’Dale Robinson, who to start at guard, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

All of the signings announced by the Giants are players the team waived in the cut down to the initial 53-man roster. There are still four spots open for the team's 16-man practice squad

Practice squad members are DT Ryder Anderson, LB Darrian Beavers, DB Alex Cook, QB Tommy DeVito, DB Gemon Green, LB Dyontae Johnson,TE Ryan Jones., WR Cole Beasley, DB Amani Oruwariye, OT Tyre Phillips, LB Oshane Ximines, LB Tomon Fox.

According to various media reports, the Giants will add two players whose signings are not yet official: TE Tyree Jackson from the Eagles and WR Dennis Houston from the Cowboys.

Getting the team to the starting gate as intact as possible is one of the deepest concerns among general managers.

Dark horse Super Bowl contender?



Big Blue. pic.twitter.com/G1hciylLpe — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) August 30, 2023

“Even though my predicament is different, I still feel like I have something to prove,’’ Slayton said. “I have to go out there and perform at a high level this year just like I did last year. Obviously, the situation that I’m in is a little different, but I don’t think my mindset is much different than it has been. I just always feels like I have more to show. I feel that I still have yet to play the best that I can play. I believe that if I play my best ball that it’s up there with whoever it is.’’

Grades: Giants B, Bills C

New York adds a nice depth piece in DE Boogie Basham to their edge rusher group that didn’t have much going on after Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux. The Giants get bonus points for acquiring a player both Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, then the Bills offensive coordinator at the time of Basham’s selection, already know very well.

Recently acquired defensive linemen hits the practice field for the first time

Boogie Basham participates in his first Giants practice: pic.twitter.com/MUCcaNuOkH — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 30, 2023

It’s difficult not feeling like general manager Brandon Beane and the Bills lost this trade. The team gives up defensive line depth that they used a second-round pick on back in 2021 — for an underwhelming swap of late-round draft picks.

Stock Down: LB Isaiah Simmons, New York Giants

The quest to work out exactly what Isaiah Simmons actually is at the NFL level has now moved on to the New York Giants, who traded for him during the preseason. The Giants immediately moved him back to linebacker, but across 47 preseason snaps, Simmons earned just a 28.0 PFF grade. Simmons is an immense athlete but remains a player without a position.

24. New York Giants. There’s reason to believe this group can be better in 2023. They have a second year in Martindale’s scheme. The personnel is at least a little better. And they should get a little luckier. But the ceiling of the Giants’ defense still feels capped at mediocrity, given the relative lack of overall talent.

"It means a lot. It's something you don't take for granted," said Waller, who was a team captain for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. "Honestly, that’s one of the biggest honors you can get as a player on a team," said Okereke, a first-time NFL captain. "To be voted by your peers and your teammates as a captain. Something I don’t take lightly at all."

What is old is new again: a rookie wearing #13 making a one-handed catch

Q: I don’t know how well you’ve gotten to know Brian Daboll, but what has impressed you so far?

A: I think just the way he gets the team to rally around him. They just have such great respect for him. He can sit in the locker room and chat it up with them and have a lot of fun, yet on the field, he’s going to rip them and yell at them. He has high standards of how they should be playing. I think players appreciate that. He’s not scared to coach you up and tell you when you’re screwing up. I think it’s a complete honesty at all times. There’s an open book of how it’s supposed to be and what he’s expecting. I think players are rallying around that.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, which highlights those affected who are 19 years of age or under. It also casts a spotlight on their families and the incredible toll cancer takes on everyone involved. Retired New York Giants legends, Eli Manning and Tom Coughlin, are teaming up once again — one on behalf of the Jay Fund Foundation and the other on behalf of Tackle Kids Cancer.

Why they’ll win the Super Bowl: Because Dak Prescott and this offense have ranked among the league’s best over the last handful of seasons. Prescott was a little unlucky with interceptions last season and the Cowboys were still productive. Dallas will have a new offensive system this season and I fully expect Prescott to be a pleasant surprise as he leads the Cowboys through the weaker NFC.

Prediction: Yes, the schedule looks tougher than last year, but this is also a better overall roster than the 2022 version, which managed a 12-5 record. Their defense is loaded, and their front office has done a better job of putting talent around Dak Prescott. They don’t have to improve upon last year’s record, but anything less than 10 or 11 wins would be a disappointment.

1. Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have produced a defense that has ranked in the top three in the NFL in each of the past two seasons. Sometimes, football isn’t that complicated. The Cowboys can rush the passer and cover. The pieces are in place for this to be a great defense again.

Kelvin Joseph traded to Miami for former first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene. This is a curious move because of the fact that Joseph seemed to be an ascending player for the Cowboys this year. He played very well in the preseason and is one of the best special teams players they’ve had on the roster the last two years. It’s probably not much of an upgrade at this point.

