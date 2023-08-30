Giants’ Boogie Basham knew ‘eventually’ he would rejoin GM Joe Schoen

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has certainly gone back to his old well in Buffalo on several occasions. After scooping up Nick McCloud and Isaiah Hodgins last year, Schoen signed Cole Beasley (currently on the practice squad) and traded for the Bills’ former second-round pick, edge rusher Boogie Basham.

Basham revealed Wedneday that Schoen was the first scout to contact him in the draft process, telling Basham that he wanted him in Buffalo. Therefore, when he came into the Giants’ facility, one of his first visits was to his former assistant GM. “Big hug, dap up, good to see you again,” Basham said.

Basham said he figured he would end up in New York with Schoen at some point.

“I knew it was going to happen eventually, just had that bond with him before he left Buffalo,” he said.

On the whirlwind of the trade

“I was eating breakfast at the stadium and then they called me to the side and said ‘you’re getting traded’ right then,” Basham explained. “Had to make that quick transition to come out here yesterday.” He called being traded a “world shock” and a new experience for him.

On what happened in Buffalo

Basham stated that he isn’t going to dwell too much on the past and doesn’t harbor ill will toward the Bills. He knows it’s a business and is thankful for the opportunity, but his focus is now with the Giants. He might have wanted the chance for more playing time, but he's looking ahead.

On reuniting with old teammates

“I talked to Isaiah (Hodgins) in the offseason, we both live in Arizona so that relationship always kept there. Me and Nick (McCloud) just go all the way back to college, so we always had a connection. It was a smooth transition having people here that you know is good.”

On his coaches in New York

Basham commented that Brian Daboll always wanted to be a head coach, even while he was Buffalo’s offensive coordinator. Saying that he’s happy to be playing for Daboll, Basham noted wryly, “He’s crazy, you know he’s got his little sayings here and there, I’m already used to it, but it’s a great opportunity.”

Wink Martindale, meanwhile, told Basham, “Just [be] physical, knock back... the rest of it will come.”

On switching defensive schemes

Under Sean McDermott, the Bills played a four-man front, and Basham played primarily as a hand-in-the-dirt edge rusher. He’s not worried about the transition to the 3-4, though. “Oh yeah, I could see a little more,” he responded when asked if he likes standing up. “Change is always good, so that’s how I look at it.” Basham said that the difference between the two is mainly being higher and needing to adjust his body a bit.

Basham was the second notable player the Giants picked up recently, joining Isaiah Simmons. Although Basham won’t be a starter, he’ll provide more depth for the Giants and give Martindale another athletic chess piece to work with.