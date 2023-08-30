Giants’ Jalin Hyatt wants ‘my own legacy’ with No. 13 jersey

Jalin Hyatt is one of a handful of New York Giants who have changed jersey numbers now that the team has trimmed its regular-season roster from 90 players to 53.

First-round pick Tae Banks has changed from 36 to 25, and newly-acquired linebacker Isaiah Simmons has switched from the No. 46 he worse last Saturday against the New York Jets to No. 19.

Hyatt, the team’s third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has swapped jerseys from the No. 84 to the No. 13, most recently worn by the waived David Sills.

That jersey was also worn, of course, by the last great Giants’ wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr.

“I want to start my own legacy with it,” Hyatt said on Wednesday.

Hyatt & Banks sporting new digits pic.twitter.com/yZ0wDSFN8W — New York Giants (@Giants) August 30, 2023

Sills, of course, was the most recent Giant to wear the number. Hyatt also moved into Sills’ old locker, which happens to be located in-between quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Sterling Shepard, the team’s longest-tenured player.