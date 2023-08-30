Practice squad signings 2023: Which players will New York Giants add?

Practice squads can begin to be assembled by NFL teams after the waiver claim period for players waived on Tuesday passes at noon ET on Wednesday. Which players will comprise the New York Giants’ initial 16-man practice squad?

Use this post to track reported signings to the practice squad.

Teams can sign any free agent player to their practice squad, subject to the league’s limitations on the number of veteran players who can be added to a practice squad. Most players signed to an initial practice squad were with their teams during the preseason.

The practice squad eligibility rules I posted earlier this week seemed to draw some argument, even though they are taken directly from the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Via Russell Street Report, here is another explanation of practice squad eligibility:

In order to be eligible for the Practice Squad, a player must: — Not have an accrued season of NFL service, defined as being on the team’s 53-man roster, PUP or IR for six (6) game in any one season, or — For any accrued season that the player may have, the player cannot have been on a team’s 46-man game day active roster for fewer than nine (9) games during that accrued season, or — An “Exemption” player – a player with no more than two (2) accrued seasons (subject to the below limitation), or — A “Veteran” player – a player with no limitation on the number of accrued seasons (subject to the below limitation). By virtue of a side-letter agreement by the NFL and NFLPA in 2022, teams are limited to a combination of ten (10) “Exemption” and “Veteran” players, but no more than six (6) of the ten (10) can be “Veteran” players.

Practice squad players can be elevated to the game day roster three times.

To clarify another point of confusion, there are no weekly practice squad protections. During the 2021 COVID season teams were allowed to protect four players each week who could not be signed to another team’s active roster. That is no longer the case.

How much do practice squad players make? Players with two accrued seasons or less will earn $12,000 for each week they are on a practice squad. Players with more than two accrued seasons will earn at least $16,100 per week with a maximum of $20,000.